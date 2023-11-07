Charlotte Crosby says she was terrified of being a parent before ‘angel baby’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Charlotte Crosby says she was terrified of being a parent before ‘angel baby’

By Press Association
Charlotte Crosby (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Charlotte Crosby (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Charlotte Crosby has spoken about her terror of parenthood before she had her “angel baby”.

The Geordie Shore star, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, is giving viewers a look at her work, home and family life in Sunderland in the second instalment of her self-titled TV series.

Crosby said “the biggest surprise” of BBC Three’s Charlotte In Sunderland is that everything she and her partner Jake Ankers were told about parenthood “was completely wrong”.

Jake Ankers (Partner), Letitia Crosby (Mum), Charlotte and Gary (father) (Terry Blackburn/BBC)
Jake Ankers, Letitia Crosby, Charlotte and Gary. (Terry Blackburn/BBC)

“We were absolutely terrified,” she added as she detailed her daughter being easy to manage as a new mother.

Crosby said Alba Jean slept through the night from 12 weeks old, and sometimes sleeps for 12 to 13 hours without waking.

“I get more sleep than I ever did throughout my horrible pregnancy,” she added.

She announced she was pregnant in April 2022 and gave birth later that year. This month, she revealed that she and Ankers are engaged.

Crosby also said: “In our (daughter’s) first year, we went to Australia and she did 24-hour flights, and she was an absolute angel.

“And obviously I (gave) birth in London so every single hospital appointment and all my follow-ups were in London.

“So we had to keep doing, like, a five to six-hour car journey with a baby, and I think it was something like two or three times a month and she was fine. Nothing bad ever happened.”

She said having Alba Jean has been “the easiest thing in the world”.

“I think a baby very much feeds off your energy and I am the most laid back person you will ever meet in your whole entire life,” Crosby also said.

Crosby said the series, which covers her pregnancy and childbirth in the first season, was a “little overwhelming because my workload was really heavy”.

She said she visited several countries for TV shows during the first year of Alba’s life, released a book and a podcast, and also filmed appearances on the Australian version of The Masked Singer and the BBC’s The Weakest Link.

“When you first have a baby, you’re extremely hormonal,” she said. “Your hormones are all over the place the first month.

“I think that’s why I felt really overwhelmed by, like, just anything work-wise coming in, and any work commitments that I had to do.”

Crosby said she is “very excited” by the new series but “a little bit nervous” about what the public thinks of her parenting.

“You know what the mum police are like… I’m thinking, ‘Oh god, I bet we’re (going to) get ripped apart for some of the things we do’.

“But you know what, it’s all part and parcel of being on TV so let’s just see.”

The new series also details her mother Letitia Crosby’s breast cancer diagnosis.

Crosby said: “Mum is staying a lot more positive, I think, and, honestly, it’s a still a long journey to go.”

She added that Letitia is continuing to go through “some of her treatment”.

Charlotte In Sunderland returns on Wednesday at 9pm on BBC Three.