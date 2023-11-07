Aljaz and Janette reveal baby daughter loves to watch Strictly Come Dancing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aljaz and Janette reveal baby daughter loves to watch Strictly Come Dancing

By Press Association
Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec (Doug Peters/PA)
Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec (Doug Peters/PA)

Dancers Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have revealed that their baby daughter Lyra loves to watch Strictly Come Dancing.

The duo have appeared as professionals on the BBC One show, with 39-year-old Manrara now hosting spin-off series It Takes Two.

They are starring in a new show at the London Coliseum called Dancing In A Winter Wonderland With Aljaz And Janette, and said they have dedicated one of the dances to baby Lyra, who was born in the summer.

Manrara told the PA news agency: “(Lyra) loves the TV. I know, it’s not good, you shouldn’t let babies watch TV for too long. That’s not good.

“So we only really let her watch Strictly, and then every now and then we’ll put on baby sensory videos, which is like the ones that have the black background, that’s not bad for their eyes and stuff like that.

“But she likes Strictly a lot, she genuinely watches it all. I think the music and the colours and everything. It’s just like her eyes are wild and watching it.

“So I’m kind of hoping she’ll be side of the wing, just kind of like watching mum and dad do their thing.

“You know, it’ll be kind of surreal. There’s a dance in the show that we’re (going to) dedicate to her in the Disney section – of course it is a Disney section – and so for us to know that she’s there and we’re dancing a song for her… It’s (going to) be quite emotional. There might be tears.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara during the final of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

The couple met in 2010 while performing in the live dance show Burn The Floor, and they tied the knot in 2017.

Speaking on the process of getting pregnant, Manrara said: “I mean, we tried for two years naturally, and then we were on the verge of IVF and then, in the middle of the whole IVF process, she kind of came along.

“And now that she’s a part of our life it’s weird, because we kind of feel like we don’t remember what it was like before her.”

Discussing being a father, Skorjanec said: “It’s the most beautiful, the most rewarding and the most all-consuming responsibility you can ever have.

“But I feel like if you just give them love, they kind of give you love back and it’s been brilliant.

“I feel like Janette and I are so lucky, and especially at the beginning, we were both able to spend a lot of time with her.

“And whenever we are free, we do literally just stay home and enjoy the company of ourselves and so she has been always surrounded with at least one of us.”

The couple will perform their winter wonderland show twice, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, on December 8 where they will combine Christmas hits with choreography.