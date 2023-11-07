Megan Fox says miscarriage sent her and Machine Gun Kelly on a ‘wild journey’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Megan Fox says miscarriage sent her and Machine Gun Kelly on a ‘wild journey’

By Press Association
Megan Fox has opened up about her miscarriage (Ian West/PA)
Megan Fox has opened up about her miscarriage (Ian West/PA)

Hollywood actress Megan Fox has spoken about experiencing a miscarriage while in a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

The 37-year-old star of Jennifer’s Body announced her engagement to the musician, 33, real name Colson Baker, in January 2022.

Fox reflected on her pregnancy loss in her collection of poetry called Pretty Boys Are Poisonous: Poems: A Collection Of F***** Up Fairy Tales, which has been published on Tuesday.

Moschino Front Row – London Collections Men AW2016
Machine Gun Kelly (Ian West/PA)

Fox told ABC’s Good Morning America (GMA): “I’d never been through anything like that before in my life, I have three kids so it was very difficult for both of us.

“And it sent us on a very wild journey, together, and separately, together and apart… trying to navigate what does this mean and why does this happen.”

Fox, also known for robot film series Transformers, has three children from a previous relationship with Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green.

During last year’s Billboard Music Awards, Kelly dedicated a performance saying: “This is for our unborn child”, which appeared to have been a pregnancy announcement at the time.

Elsewhere, Fox spoke to GMA about her poetry not being an “expose” or a memoir.

She said the writings were “something inside of me that had to come out because it was going to make me sick”.

“Throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships,” she said.

“I have only been publicly connected to a few people but I’ve shared energy with, I guess we could say, who were horrific people and also very famous… but no one knows that I was involved with those people.”

She also said that putting art out there is a way of not “suffering on your own” and helping other people.