Tina Fey says women need to support each other in trailer for new Mean Girls

By Press Association
Tina Fey will star in the Mean Girls remake, reprising her role as Ms Norbury (Ian West/PA)
A trailer for the remake of Mean Girls features Tina Fey saying women need to “support each other”.

The film, which will be released in January 2024, has seen the return of the American actress for the adaption where she will continue to play the teacher Ms Norbury.

This new movie is based on the stage musical Mean Girls – written by Fey, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin and director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw.

Fey also wrote the original 2004 film where Lindsay Lohan starred as outsider Cady Heron who moves from Africa to an American high school.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2018 – Arrivals – Bilbao
Lindsay Lohan had originally been in Mean Girls (Ian West/PA)

She finds out that the school is ruled by a friend group called The Plastics, headed by Regina George.

In the new teaser, released by Paramount+ on Wednesday, sees Honour Society star Angourie Rice as Cady, singer Renee Rapp as Regina and Love, Victor star Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners.

Fey, reprising her role as Ms Norbury, appears in the trailer to ask students to keep their language “PG-13” and appears to make an address to students, saying: “We as women we have to be able to support each other.”

The clip also teases the appearance of the Burn Book, which Regina uses in the original film to make fun of her classmates, and a romance between Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney) and Cady.

The cast also includes Mad Men star Jon Hamm as Coach Carr the gym teacher and Freaks And Geeks star Busy Philipps as Regina’s mother Mrs George.

When the musical opened on Broadway in 2018, it was a hit and has since embarked on two national tours.

The musical production will also open at the Savoy Theatre in London in June 2024.