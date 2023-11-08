Cate Blanchett calls on EU parliament to stop ‘dangerous myth’ about refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Cate Blanchett calls on EU parliament to stop ‘dangerous myth’ about refugees

By Press Association
Cate Blanchett has addressed the European Parliament (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Cate Blanchett has addressed the European Parliament (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Oscar winner Cate Blanchett has urged the European Parliament to challenge the “dangerous myth” that “each and every refugee is headed here to Europe”.

On Wednesday, Blanchett addressed MEPs ahead of the plenary session and amid the conflict in Gaza and Israel.

The goodwill ambassador for UN Refugee Agency UNHCR said: “I am not Syrian. I am not Ukrainian. I am not Yemeni. I am not Afghani. I am not from South Sudan. I am not from Israel or Palestine.

“I’m not a politician. I am not even a pundit. But I am a witness.

“And having witnessed the human cost of war, violence and persecution, visiting refugees from across the globe, I cannot look away.”

The 54-year-old also said: “I urge each and every one of you here today to stand firm in challenging the dangerous myth pedalled far too widely and stoking far too much fear and hostility that each and every refugee is headed here to Europe.

The 86th Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
Cate Blanchett with the Oscar for best actress for her role in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine (Ian West/PA)

“It has been tempting for some in Europe, to depict the challenge of refugees as a new one.

“The 1951 refugee convention, they say, is from another time.

“It was not designed to meet the challenge of so many people on the move, especially in a time of mass forced displacement, or when new forms of large scale displacement linked to climate change or natural disasters appear.

“The claim is that it places too many demands on our resources, on our schools.

Royal visit to Singapore – Day Three
Cate Blanchett stands with the Prince of Wales as he arrives for the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“Our hospitals, our job markets, or the new arrivals with their different languages and cultures will somehow undermine the values of those who host them.

“Apart from the monumental compassion deficit in this argument, it also demonstrates a dangerous disregard for history.

“Madam president, for centuries, Europe, like so much of the world has been criss-crossed by people who have fled home in search of protection from war.”

Ending her address, Blanchett said that flexible humanitarian funding has never been more urgent with “the number of forcibly displaced people at an all-time high”.

She then thanked the Parliament, EU, and governments and organisations who have helped those fleeing the war in Ukraine, adding: “This solidarity should not be limited to one group, but afforded to all.”

Blanchett, who has appeared in films including Carol and Ocean’s 8, became goodwill ambassador for UNHCR in May 2016.

In 2018, she addressed the UN Security Council on the Rohingya refugee crisis and recalled her experience visiting Bangladesh.

The actress co-created and executively produced the 2020 TV mini-series Stateless, which touches on issues of asylum and the Australian immigration system.

In 2023, she visited the Za’atari refugee camp in Jordan for the second time to draw attention to the stories and needs of refugees.