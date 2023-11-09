Australian spin-off to Death In Paradise coming to BBC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Australian spin-off to Death In Paradise coming to BBC

By Press Association
DI Neville Parker, played by Ralf Little and DS Florence Cassell, played by Josephine Jobert in Death In Paradise (BBC/Denis Guyenon/PA)
An Australian spin-off to hit drama Death In Paradise is coming to BBC One.

Six-part series Return to Paradise will be set in the idyllic, beachside hamlet of Dolphin Cove and will feature six twist-filled murder mysteries against the backdrop of the Australian coastal landscape.

The show will follow Australian ex-pat Mackenzie Clarke, who is the seemingly golden girl of the London Metropolitan police force but is suddenly forced to up sticks and move back to her childhood home of Dolphin Cove, a place she escaped at the earliest opportunity six years ago.

Mack will have to face “a lot of unfinished business and unanswered questions”, according to the BBC.

But when a murder takes place in Dolphin Cove, Mack can’t help but put her detective skills to go use and decides she must make the best of it, including tying up the loose ends with the man she left at the altar six years ago.

Death In Paradise, set on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie, has been a huge hit for the BBC and Return to Paradise follows hot on the heels of its UK-based spin-off Beyond Paradise, which launched on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in February.

The UK spin-off saw Kris Marshall reprise his Death In Paradise role as DI Humphrey Goodman as he attempted to adjust to life with his fiancee Martha Lloyd – played by Sally Bretton – on the Devonshire coast.

The current cast of Death In Paradise features Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker.

Sue Deeks, head of BBC programme acquisition, says: “Everything we all love about Death in Paradise – the humour, the beautiful scenery, the likeable characters, the ingenious plots – now in a fabulous Australian setting. I cannot wait for BBC viewers to be introduced to Detective Mack and the good (and not so good!) folk of Dolphin Cove. What a treat we have in store!”

Return to Paradise will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.