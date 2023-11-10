Katherine Jenkins announces Christmas single

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Katherine Jenkins announces Christmas single

By Press Association
Katherine Jenkins has released Home For Christmas (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Katherine Jenkins has announced a new festive single that has been promoted as a “heartfelt message of love and togetherness at this magical time of year”.

Home For Christmas is the first new music that the Welsh singer, 43, has released in more than a year.

Jenkins said: “The festive season is always my favourite time of the year and for me it’s all about spending time with the people I love and cherish most. I hope this song can bring people together and remind us of what makes Christmas the most special time of year.”

Katherine Jenkins who will be playing Swansea Arena (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Her song uses new lyrics to the much-loved tune of Hark The Herald Angels Sing as she offers a new take on the Christmas carol.

The song was originally written by hymnwriter Charles Wesley with lyrics such as “Hark! how all the Welkin (heaven) rings” – which was later revised by Methodist preacher George Whitefield.

It has been previously covered by German disco group Boney M and American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

Jenkins will be returning home to Wales for a Home For Christmas concert on November 25.

The mezzo-soprano’s performance – where she will be joined by acoustic musician Jack Savoretti, composer and pianist Chloe Flower and opera singer Wynne Evans – will feature classical crossovers, operatic arias and special Christmas songs at the Swansea Arena date.

Jenkins said: “There’s no place like home which is why I am thrilled to bits to be performing at the Swansea Arena.

“Being back in Wales always makes me want to pull out all the stops. I can’t wait and I would love for you to be a part of it too.”

Home For Christmas is released on Friday and is available via Sony Music.

Tickets for the concert, which will be filmed for this year’s as a BBC festive special, are available here atgtickets.com/shows/katherine-jenkins-home-for-christmas/swansea-arena/.