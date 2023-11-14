Publicist hopes Michael Barrymore documentary will help shed light on pool death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Publicist hopes Michael Barrymore documentary will help shed light on pool death

By Press Association
A publicist at the centre of a justice campaign for a man found dead in entertainer Michael Barrymore’s swimming pool two decades ago hopes a new Channel 5 documentary will encourage witnesses to come forward.

Michael Barrymore: Rise & Fall Of Mr Saturday Night is due to air at 9pm on Saturday – more than 22 years after Stuart Lubbock, 31, was found dead at the entertainer’s then-home in Roydon, Essex.

Publicist Harry Cichy, who helped Mr Lubbock’s father Terry Lubbock campaign to unearth the truth about the death, welcomed the documentary and said he hopes it will help generate information.

Terry Lubbock, whose 31-year-old son Stuart was found dead in entertainer Michael Barrymore’s swimming pool (Family handout/PA)

“I welcome all publicity about Stuart’s death because I think it helps keep the pressure on,” Mr Cichy told the PA news agency.

“Hopefully this documentary will lead to new witnesses coming forward.”

He added: “Someone knows what happened to Stuart Lubbock.

“We can only hope that someone will come forward and tell police what they know.

“I would urge anyone who knows anything to contact the police.”

A post-mortem examination showed Mr Lubbock, who died in March 2001, had suffered severe internal injuries which suggested he had been sexually assaulted.

Alcohol, ecstasy and cocaine were found in his bloodstream.

A coroner recorded an open verdict.

Terry Lubbock, a retired toolmaker who lived in Harlow, Essex, died in September 2021 aged 76 after being diagnosed with cancer.

He had mounted a 20-year campaign for justice and made a “final appeal” for witnesses to come forward a few months before dying.

The new documentary will feature an interview with Stuart Lubbock’s brother Kevin Lubbock, Channel 5 said.

Barrymore, now 71, was arrested in 2007 but never charged with any offence.

He subsequently sued Essex Police, claiming his wrongful arrest had cost him about £2.5 million in lost earnings, but Court of Appeal judges concluded he should receive nominal damages.