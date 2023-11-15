David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston pay tribute to Friends star Matthew Perry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston pay tribute to Friends star Matthew Perry

By Press Association
David Schwimmer thanked Matthew Perry for ‘years of laughter and creativity’ (Terence Patrick/HBO Max)
David Schwimmer thanked Matthew Perry for ‘years of laughter and creativity’ (Terence Patrick/HBO Max)

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston have paid tribute to late Friends co-star Matthew Perry and thanked him for years of “laughter and creativity”.

Schwimmer, 57, played Ross Geller on the US sitcom, while Aniston, 54, played Rachel Green, starring alongside Perry in his role as the sarcastic and witty Chandler Bing.

In a statement posted to Instagram, more than two weeks on from Perry’s death, aged 54, Schwimmer said: “Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity.

“I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery.

“You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.

“And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.”

Alongside the tribute, Schwimmer posted a photo of the pair, which he selected as it was one of his “favourite moments” with Perry.

“It makes me smile and grieve at the same time,” he said.

“I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around — ‘Could there BE any more clouds?’”

Aniston also posted a tribute to Perry on her Instagram page and said: “Oh boy this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before.

“We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love.

“Being able to really sit in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply.”

“He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us.

“This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.

“For Matty, he knew he loved to make people laugh.

“As he said himself, if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die.

“His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that.

Friends Photocall
Stars of the American sitcom Friends (Neil Munns/PA)

“He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard.”

Aniston went onto say that she had been “pouring” over their texts to one another in the last couple of weeks, “laughing and crying then laughing again”.

“I’ll keep them forever and ever,” she said.

“I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all.”

Aniston shared a photo of the text that showed Perry had messaged her a black and white photo of them together, where Aniston could be seen laughing.

The text from Perry read: “Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day.”

Ending her tribute, Aniston said: “Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain.”

She added: “Rest little brother. You always made my day…”

Matthew Perry Vanity Fair 2004
Actor Matthew Perry in 2004 (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

On Tuesday, Friends co-stars Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox also shared their memories with the late actor in separate social media posts.

LeBlanc said “it was an honour to share the stage” with Perry whilst Cox said she was “grateful” for every moment she had with the actor.

LeBlanc and Cox gathered alongside castmates Schwimmer, Aniston and Lisa Kudrow for Perry’s funeral service at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park on November 3, according to US reports.

In a joint statement to US publication People, Perry’s fellow co-stars said they were “utterly devastated” and described their relationship as “more than just cast mates. We are a family”.

Los Angeles police had responded to a radio call just after 4pm on October 28 for a death investigation of a male in his 50s, the PA news agency understands.

A statement from Captain Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department to PA said they found a “male unconscious in a stand-alone Jacuzzi”.