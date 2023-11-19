Meet the famous faces heading into the jungle for I’m A Celebrity… 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Meet the famous faces heading into the jungle for I’m A Celebrity… 2023

By Press Association
Nigel Farage will be among the celebs heading into the I’m A Celeb jungle (ITV/PA)
The new series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will launch on Sunday evening with a host of famous faces.

With the line-up including a famous politician, a food critic, soap stars and the sister of an American pop superstar, we take a look at who will be setting up camp and facing the notorious bush tucker trials on the ITV reality show.

Nigel Farage

Former UK Independence Party (Ukip) leader Nigel Farage will be stranded in the middle of the Australian outback when I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here gets underway.

The 59-year-old said he has been “demonised over the years” and wants to “show people I am not nasty”.

The GB News star added: “Given millions hate me, I do expect people will vote for me to do trials!”

Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears is the sister of pop superstar Britney and is known for her roles in TV series Zoey 101 and Sweet Magnolias.

The 32-year-old actress, who faces a skydive when she enters the jungle, said that the show will be a “nice way for people to see the real me”.

She added: “I think my best quality is the fact that it takes a lot to hurt my feelings. Unless you are my children or my immediate family, nothing is going to hurt me.”

Sam Thompson

Reality star and radio presenter Sam Thompson, who faces a skyscraper challenge before entering the jungle, said taking part in the show “feels like a dream”.

The 31-year-old said that his partner Zara McDermott, who took part in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing was “proud” of him for going on the show.

“We haven’t chatted too much about it (I’m A Celebrity) in the run-up as she has been doing Strictly and I haven’t wanted to make it about me”, he said.

Josie Gibson

This Morning host Josie Gibson, who will face a challenge in the outback during Sunday’s episode alongside Farage, said that her biggest phobia is insects.

The 38-year-old added: “I also don’t like spiders and I freeze normally when I see one.

“My family thinks I am mad doing the programme too as they know what I’m like with creepy crawlies!”

Fred Sirieix

TV presenter and First Dates star Fred Sirieix is set to face a skyscraper challenge in the series’ first episode.

Speaking on how he has readied himself for the show, the 51-year-old said: “I have been training harder than I have trained in the last three or four years.

“I go to the gym, I go to boxing, I train like a machine – that’s my way to cope with doing I’m A Celebrity.”

Nella Rose

YouTuber Nella Rose is to face the outback alongside Gibson and Farage and said that she is scared of everything from red ants to ostriches.

The 26-year-old added: “I am terrified but I’m trying to think of the bigger picture.

“In this life, you have to face up to your fears. Yes, I might scream the whole time but I am going to think about feeding human beings and I am going to try my best.”

Grace Dent

Food critic Grace Dent will face a skyscraper challenge in the series’ first episode.

Speaking on whether she will cook up a storm in camp, the 50-year-old said: “I am a practical cook but it is not cooking as we know it in the jungle.

“What makes food is herbs and spices and I am not going to have any ingredients.”

Marvin Humes

TV presenter and JLS singer Marvin Humes, who has a phobia of heights, is set to face a skydive before he enters camp.

The 38-year-old has just finished a tour with JLS and said: “Heights do terrify me as do the snakes, the rats and the food situation.

“We’ve been burning 3,000 calories rehearsing for our tour and it’s going to be super challenging.”

Danielle Harold

Former EastEnders star Danielle Harold is set to face a skyscraper challenge, alongside Thompson, Dent and Sirieix in the series’ first episode and said that one of her biggest fears is rats.

Speaking on her role in the camp the 31-year-old said: “I am a little bit ditzy but I am definitely not the dumb blonde of, ‘Oh look she won’t want to get involved or do that’.

“In fact, that is the opposite to me. I want to do the different challenges and I can’t wait to do the Deals on Wheels challenge!”

Nick Pickard

Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard will be challenged to skydive out of a plane, alongside Humes and Spears in Sunday’s episode.

Speaking about the programme the 48-year-old said: “I am obviously not looking forward to eating kangaroo balls but at the same time, I am looking forward to the trials – that’s the fun part of doing this show.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns Sunday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.