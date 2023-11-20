Jamie Lynn Spears says she spoke to sister Britney before joining I’m A Celeb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Lynn Spears says she spoke to sister Britney before joining I’m A Celeb

By Press Association
Jamie Lynn Spears said going on the show would be ‘a nice way for people to see the real me’ (ITV/PA)
Jamie Lynn Spears said she spoke to her superstar sister Britney before coming on to I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

In Monday’s episode of the reality TV show, the 32-year-old American actress and singer opened up to First Dates star Fred Sirieix about her family and the challenges she faced after falling pregnant as a teenager.

Spears, who is one of 10 contestants who has entered the Australian jungle, is the younger sister of 41-year-old Toxic singer Britney.

Britney Spears’ memoir
Britney Spears is the older sister of campmate Jamie (PA)

Speaking to the actress about her background, Sirieix asked: “Your sister is obviously a superstar, you’re a superstar, why? How come the both of you, what made it?”

She replied: “I think every family fights and has their stuff. I talked to her before I came here and we love each other.”

Reflecting on how she rose to fame, she said she grew up singing and dancing, and went on to perform in children’s shows All That and Zoey 101.

The actress recalled that she then became pregnant aged 16 and “hid” in Mississippi due to the media attention on her.

She said: “I had 20 paparazzi on me every day. They wouldn’t leave me alone. They came and lived in Mississippi, middle of nowhere. It was horrible. I hated it so much.

“I just wanted to be normal. I wanted my baby to be normal. Everybody told me I was going to be a horrible mum. So I was like ‘I’ve got to raise this baby by myself’, and I did.”

Spears added that “a lot of people” around her did not want her to have the baby and said at the time she planned to emancipate her parents.

She added: “My poor mum, we put her through it…She didn’t want me to do that, she knew that would mean I’d probably marry the father and lose my fortune that I’d amassed over the years of working since I was very young.

“She said ‘Just go baby…’. It was the first time in my world I had no one else, I was in control.”

In the Bush Telegraph, Jamie Lynn said: “I’m proud of where I’m at now. I don’t share it in a way of being sad or crying about it… I’m really thankful.”

Later in the episode, Spears appeared visibly emotional as she admitted she missed her children.

To cheer her up, her fellow campmates – Sirieix, EastEnders star Danielle Harold, radio DJ Sam Thompson and YouTuber Nella Rose – banded together to run her a bath.

JLS singer Marvin Humes also provided some musical accompaniment as he sang a rendition of Let Me Love You by US singer Mario.

In the Bush Telegraph, Spears added: “It was so nice, they were literally serenading me and bathing me.

“It was so funny, it was wonderful. I don’t think my husband’s ever done anything like that for me. It was so nice.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Tuesday November 21 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.