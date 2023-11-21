Ariana DeBose says Wish heroine is ‘departure’ from historic Disney princess

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ariana DeBose says Wish heroine is ‘departure’ from historic Disney princess

By Press Association
Ariana DeBose attending the UK premiere of Wish at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London (Ian West/PA)
Ariana DeBose attending the UK premiere of Wish at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London (Ian West/PA)

US actress Ariana DeBose said the heroine in Disney’s upcoming animated film Wish is about trying to make the world a better place rather than “trying to find her prince”.

The Academy Award winner, 32, led stars at the UK premiere of the musical-comedy at the Odeon Luxe in London’s Leicester Square on Monday, ahead of the film’s release on November 24.

The film follows “sharp-witted idealist” Asha (DeBose) who must save her kingdom from King Magnifico (Chris Pine) after making a wish so powerful it is answered by a cosmic force called Star.

DeBose said she found voice acting “challenging and stimulating”, but also “very freeing” as it required her to maximise her imagination and her creativity.

She told the PA news agency on the blue carpet: “My favourite thing about this script and about Asha herself is that it is all about identifying a problem and then doing the work to find a solution, even if it takes time and even if you make mistakes along the way.

“This girl doesn’t give up and her wish is not for herself, it is for her community and I think that is such a beautiful thing and a departure from many of the historical Disney princesses and heroines.

“She’s not trying to find her prince, it’s not necessarily about the ambition to start a business, but it is about the ambition to make the world a better place and that’s cool.”

Wish UK premiere
Ariana Debose attending the UK premiere of Wish at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London (Ian West/PA)

The West Side Story star said she hopes the audience is reminded that dreams and wishes are within reach.

“Your dreams don’t work unless you do, but if you put that good energy into the world and you do the work, your wishes absolutely have the capacity to come true,” she said.

Among those posing on the red carpet was The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes, who plays a self-titled character in the upcoming film.

It comes after her husband Marvin Humes entered the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! camp on ITV.

Wish UK premiere
Rochelle Humes attending the UK premiere of Wish (Ian West/PA)

Wish is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Chris Buck.

Buck, who directed the Disney Frozen film franchise, told PA: “The idea came up when we knew we were doing the 100th anniversary film, we knew we needed a concept, we were going to do an original movie with original story characters and songs but we needed a concept.

“And that’s where we penned up a still from each of our movies on one bulletin board and you could see the common thread and that was a character wishing upon a star.”