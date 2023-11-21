Michelle Obama, Amal Clooney and America Ferrera top BBC 100 Women list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michelle Obama, Amal Clooney and America Ferrera top BBC 100 Women list

By Press Association
America Ferrera features on the BBC 100 Women list (Ian West/PA)
Former First Lady Michelle Obama, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and Hollywood star America Ferrera have topped a list celebrating inspirational and influential women from around the world.

The BBC 100 Women announcement marked a season of “specially commissioned content and documentaries” – including an exclusive conversation about tackling child marriage with humanitarians Obama, Clooney and Melinda French Gates due to air on BBC News on November 25.

The former First Lady is the founder of the Girls Opportunity Alliance, which supports global grassroots organisations working to ensure girls get an education.

Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Clooney has spent two decades defending victims of injustice and co-founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice – which provides free legal support to victims of human rights abuses in more than 40 countries.

US actress Ferrera, who starred in hit 2023 film Barbie and TV series Ugly Betty, has campaigned to improve the lives of Latinas in the US through her non-profit organisation, Poderistas.

The list also features Heartstopper writer Alice Oseman, deaf performer Justina Miles who signed the lyrics to Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl performance, Ballon d’Or-winning footballer Aitana Bonmati and Love Island star Georgia Harrison.

For the first time, the annual list has also named 28 Climate Pioneers to celebrate women leading the fight against climate change and in recognition of the disproportionate impact of it on the lives of women and girls.

It coincides with the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) starting at the end of November held in Dubai.

Liliane Landor, senior controller of BBC News International Services, said: “It is fantastic to see the truly remarkable women named on this year’s BBC 100 Women list.

“This diverse list of influential and ground-breaking grassroots women, who have been making a difference in their field – from community level to international politics – are an inspiration to us all.

“In a year where extreme heat, wildfires, floods and other natural disasters have been dominating headlines, and where wars have weighed heavily, it is more important than ever that the BBC World Service continues to shine a spotlight on women globally and their fight back against climate change.”

Last year’s BBC 100 Women list featured singer Billie Eilish and Olena Zelenska, the wife of the Ukrainian president, alongside actresses Priyanka Chopra and Selma Blair.