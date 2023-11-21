Michelle Obama, Amal Clooney and America Ferrera top BBC 100 Women list

Former First Lady Michelle Obama, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and Hollywood star America Ferrera have topped a list celebrating inspirational and influential women from around the world.

The BBC 100 Women announcement marked a season of “specially commissioned content and documentaries” – including an exclusive conversation about tackling child marriage with humanitarians Obama, Clooney and Melinda French Gates due to air on BBC News on November 25.

The former First Lady is the founder of the Girls Opportunity Alliance, which supports global grassroots organisations working to ensure girls get an education.

Clooney has spent two decades defending victims of injustice and co-founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice – which provides free legal support to victims of human rights abuses in more than 40 countries.

US actress Ferrera, who starred in hit 2023 film Barbie and TV series Ugly Betty, has campaigned to improve the lives of Latinas in the US through her non-profit organisation, Poderistas.

The list also features Heartstopper writer Alice Oseman, deaf performer Justina Miles who signed the lyrics to Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl performance, Ballon d’Or-winning footballer Aitana Bonmati and Love Island star Georgia Harrison.

For the first time, the annual list has also named 28 Climate Pioneers to celebrate women leading the fight against climate change and in recognition of the disproportionate impact of it on the lives of women and girls.

It coincides with the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) starting at the end of November held in Dubai.

Liliane Landor, senior controller of BBC News International Services, said: “It is fantastic to see the truly remarkable women named on this year’s BBC 100 Women list.

“This diverse list of influential and ground-breaking grassroots women, who have been making a difference in their field – from community level to international politics – are an inspiration to us all.

“In a year where extreme heat, wildfires, floods and other natural disasters have been dominating headlines, and where wars have weighed heavily, it is more important than ever that the BBC World Service continues to shine a spotlight on women globally and their fight back against climate change.”

Last year’s BBC 100 Women list featured singer Billie Eilish and Olena Zelenska, the wife of the Ukrainian president, alongside actresses Priyanka Chopra and Selma Blair.