The Rolling Stones announce North American tour after new album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

The Rolling Stones announce North American tour after new album

By Press Association
Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones playing with Ronnie Wood (Suzan Moore/PA)
Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones playing with Ronnie Wood (Suzan Moore/PA)

The Rolling Stones have announced a tour through North America off the back of their recent album.

The rock band will begin their Stones Tour ’24 Hackney Diamonds, which takes its name from the group’s first collection of original songs for 18 years, at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on April 28 next year.

The tour hits cities throughout the US and Canada and ends in Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on July 17, according to the band’s website.

In May, the band will appear at the New Orleans Jazz Fest in Louisiana, Glendale’s State Farm Stadium in Arizona, Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

There are stops at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio, Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver, Colorado, and Soldier Field stadium in Chicago, Illinois, during June.

July will also see two dates at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, before the group returns to the US with a performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The record Hackney Diamonds earned the band their 14th number one in October.

It was their first studio album with new songs since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021.

The current line-up includes long-standing guitarist Keith Richards, singer Sir Mick Jagger and guitarist Ronnie Wood.

Steve Jordan replaced Watts.

The tour will have pre-sale tickets available from November 29 before the general sale begins on December 1.