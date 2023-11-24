Nella Rose exits early from I’m A Celebrity trial after battling jungle critters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nella Rose exits early from I’m A Celebrity trial after battling jungle critters

By Press Association
Nella Rose considers quitting I’m A Celebrity following row with Fred Sirieix (ITV)
YouTuber Nella Rose had to exit early out of the latest I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! trial as she became overwhelmed by the jungle critters.

Ahead of taking on the task on Friday’s episode alongside TV star Sam Thompson, she tasked him to remain calm and encourage her throughout instead of being too upbeat as she admitted she gets “overwhelmed”.

When he was first selected for the task he told her: “I’m going to give you the most encouragement you’ve ever seen in your life.

“Think when a spider is hurling across the wall onto the face…” before she cut him off mid-sentence saying: “I’m done. No, you just make everything worse.”

Afterwards, he said he felt “a bit guilty” and he was “worried” that he was going to let her down.

In the Bush Telegraph, she explained: “I love Sam to bits, I love him, but he overwhelms me very quickly.”

Rose later explained to EastEnders star Danielle Harold that she needed positive encouragement, which the actress relayed to Thompson.

The YouTuber then sat Thompson down beside her and with their hands outstretched, saying: “Now this is the energy we need for the trial.

“You see this peace that we have just unlocked within you, we need calmness because your partner Nella gets overwhelmed and she tends to lock up.

“And then afterwards, when I do well, you can jump on my back.”

For the ‘Touchdown Of Terror’ trial, Rose and Thompson from the ‘home’ camp went head-to-head against MasterChef star Grace Dent and former politician Nigel Farage from the ‘away’ team.

In a bid to win food for their respective camps, Rose and Dent had to retrieve footballs from a box filled with bugs and throw them to their teammate while wearing an American football helmet which would be filled with jungle critters.

Thompson and Farage, while wearing trousers filled with bugs, had to catch the balls and score a touchdown.

As more critters were added to Rose’s helmet, she pulled her emergency cord to end her time in the trial, giving the away team a default win.

Later in the Bush Telegraph, Rose said: “I think I’m upset in myself because I came here to face my fears… I’m upset that I couldn’t bring it home for the team but tomorrow we go again.”

Thompson said she had done her best and team captain Frankie Dettori told them they had “done brilliant” and to move on from it.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.