Jamie Lynn Spears says she and Britney ‘took complex history out on each other’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jamie Lynn Spears says she and Britney ‘took complex history out on each other’

By Press Association
Jamie Lynn Spears (ITV/PA)
Jamie Lynn Spears (ITV/PA)

Jamie Lynn Spears has said on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! that she and Britney Spears had a “very complicated upbringing” which would lead to them having issues with each other.

The 32-year-old actress and singer has been taking part in the ITV1 reality show, set in Australia, and revealed her pop superstar sister questioned her about doing it.

Spears was asked by former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson if she is the “cool aunt” and if her sister is tuning into the series from the US.

Spears replied saying: “I can imagine she’d be worried about me on here… I think she’s (Britney) probably checking in on me heavily.

“I do think she’s probably like, ‘Why would she do that?’ She asked me that before I came here, she was like, ‘You’re really going to do it?’… I (don’t know) if I can say… ‘I’m going to go to Australia and check it out.’

“(With me) crying (during the show), she’d probably be like, ‘Y’all get (her) out of there, right now.”

Spears also said: “She’s (Britney) a good big sister, she is. Yeah, I love her… Me and her throw down. The world’s seen that.

“I’ve learned to stop talking about it publicly, but you know what, families fight. Listen, we just do it better than most.”

Thompson replied that most families have things they “argue about all the time” and said he has a similar relationship with his sister, Louise, also a Made In Chelsea star.

Spears said: “Me and her (Britney) both have had a very complicated upbringing.

“We’ve had very complicated circumstances and we both had to deal with it in different ways.

“Sometimes we took it out on each other when perhaps we shouldn’t have.”

She also said she is “the one person in her life who’s always said, ‘I just want to be your sister’” and does not want anything from the Oops!…I Did It Again singer.

“We just had a really weird life so we can’t explain it to many people, but at the end of the road I know that’s my family, I love them,” Spears added.

Meanwhile during the episode, the celebrities who secured the highest total score during a series of tasks feasted on a treat meal.

I'm A Celeb... contestants
The contestants on this year’s I’m A Celebrity (ITV/PA)

Spears, Thompson, jockey Frankie Dettori, former EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, YouTuber Nella Rose and First Dates star Fred Sirieix earned the “breakfast of champions” for succeeding in the competition.

This included scrambled eggs, bacon, pancakes, fruit, toast, orange juice as opposed to the usual jungle diet of beans and rice.

The contestants also merged into one camp which included This Morning host Josie Gibson, GB News host and ex politician Nigel Farage, restaurant critic Grace Dent, JLS star Marvin Humes, Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard and former boxer Tony Bellew joining the others.

Earlier in the episode, Bellew said he has to take Farage as he “finds him” as he is not familiar with former Ukip and Brexit party leader.

They also took part in a trial together and earned the camp 12 stars.

At the end, Thompson and Rose were revealed as being voted by the public for the next trial.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues Sunday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX