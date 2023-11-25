Nigel Farage ‘surprised’ I’m A Celeb stint has not seen him do more trials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Nigel Farage ‘surprised’ I’m A Celeb stint has not seen him do more trials

By Press Association
Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage. (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Nigel Farage has said he is “surprised” he has not picked by the public to do more Bushtucker trials on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The former Ukip and Brexit party leader has competed in a few of the trials on the ITV1 show and volunteered to do one in a recent episode.

However, the last politician to compete, former health secretary Matt Hancock, received consecutive public votes to take part in the tasks.

It was revealed during Friday’s show that Farage’s team lost.

Former boxer professional boxer Tony Bellew also appeared to be upset at this news and shout over presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly during the instalment as they were closing out the show.

In Saturday’s episode, Bellew also told them: “I’d still rather see a (video assistant referee) VAR (replay) situation to be honest.”

McPartlin replied saying: “He’s not having it.”

He added: “You know as a result of losing today, two of you must face a trial because later today the camps will merge, so this is your chance to feed all of the celebrities in camp tonight.”

Donnelly then revealed that Farage and Bellew would be facing a drinking challenge called Down Your Sorrows.

Farage, who previously admitted he has health problems which prevent him from doing certain trials, said: “I’ve been surprised I haven’t been picked more during the week to be honest with you. So, here I am.”

Bellew said: “I have no idea, mate. They just want to see a big dopey Scouser… drink a load of crap.”

After drinking the drinks, the pair won all 12 stars for camp.

UK Lingerie Awards 2013 – London
Josie Gibson has questioned if Farage was wearing deodorant during a recent episode of I’m A Celeb. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meanwhile, This Morning presenter Josie Gibson criticised Farage’s cleanliness etiquette and questioned whether he put on deodorant.

She told the Bush Telegraph: “There’s been times where we’ve been on trials and Nigel’s been a tiny bit whiffy.

“He’s been washing, he’s been washing every day, he still stinks, I don’t what it is… but (he’s) really started using his deodorant now which is a really good thing.”