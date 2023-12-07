Taylor Swift to release extended version of concert film to UK audiences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylor Swift to release extended version of concert film to UK audiences

By Press Association
Taylor Swift has announced her Era’s Tour film will be available to rent in the UK (Ian West/PA)
An extended version of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film will be available to rent in the UK from the day of the singer’s 34th birthday, it has been announced.

Those who rent the film will be offered an extended cut featuring three new performances, including Wildest Dreams and Long Live.

The concert movie will be available to stream for the first time in the UK from December 13, following on from its global success at the box office.

The superstar’s film, directed by Sam Wrench, was recorded during the US leg of her Eras Tour, which features songs spanning her entire career.

Fans will be able to rent the documentary-style film on on Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and from streaming platforms that include Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Story, YouTube and the Sky Store.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Swift revealed the film would be available to rent in the UK, US, Canada and Ireland from December 13, Australia and New Zealand from December 14 and Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Mexico and Brazil from December 21.

The singer had previously announced that the film would be available for home viewing in the US from her birthday, teasing that it would become available in other countries as well.

In a post to her Instagram from November, she said: “Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!

“Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including Wildest Dreams, The Archer and Long Live will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13.”

Following its cinematic release, the Swift film broke a record with US cinema chain AMC Theatres Distribution as it generated the highest ticket sales revenue during a single day in its 103-year history.

Due to high demand, Odeon had added more screenings for the concert movie as it said shows were “selling out fast”.

Alongside her Era’s Tour, Swift has achieved success in the charts this year with the re-recorded versions of her albums Speak Now and 1989 both topping the UK charts.

On Wednesday, Swift was announced as Time Magazine’s person of the year for 2023 and she was picked from a group of nine finalists which included the King, Barbie, and the Hollywood strikers.

Time said of Swift’s selection: “While her popularity has grown across the decades, this is the year that Swift, 33, achieved a kind of nuclear fusion: shooting art and commerce together to release an energy of historic force.”

Next year, following on from the success of her 2023 dates, Swift will be heading across the globe to cities including London, Dublin, Liverpool, Tokyo and Melbourne as part of the international leg of her Eras Tour.