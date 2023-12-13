Imelda Staunton on The Crown coming to a close: I feel bereft but relieved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Imelda Staunton on The Crown coming to a close: I feel bereft but relieved

By Press Association
Imelda Staunton portrays Queen Elizabeth II in series six of The Crown (Justin Downing/Netflix/PA)
Imelda Staunton portrays Queen Elizabeth II in series six of The Crown (Justin Downing/Netflix/PA)

Imelda Staunton has said she feels “bereft but relieved in equal measure” to retire her portrayal of the late Queen as The Crown comes to an end.

The veteran actress, 67, portrays the former monarch in the fifth and sixth series of the hit Netflix royal drama, following in the footsteps of Claire Foy and Olivia Colman who played younger versions of Queen Elizabeth in the show.

Part two of the final season, which is due to be released on Thursday, will see the Queen reflect on the future of the monarchy as she reaches her Golden Jubilee, Charles and Camilla getting married, and a romance blossoming between William and Kate.

Reflecting on her time with the show, Staunton told the PA news agency: “It’s been remarkable and I’ve loved every second of it.

“I’ve been living with it for two-and-a-half years, a bit longer and now that it’s over I feel bereft but relieved, I suppose, in equal measure.”

The actress said it had been “quite hard” to hang up her crown six months ago when the drama finished filming but that it also felt like it was time for it to finish.

She added: “You’ve done it enough in a way. I think we were all ready, particularly the people who have been working on the show behind the scenes and the creatives for well over a decade.

“I think it was a bittersweet moment for them to finish.”

The final two series dramatised events that occurred within the royal family during the 1990s to the early Noughties, including the breakdown of the marriage between Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Crown Season 5
The veteran actress portrays the former monarch in the fifth and sixth series of the hit Netflix royal drama (Netflix/PA)

Staunton admitted portraying the more recent years of the late Queen’s life was made “more difficult” due to the events being more prominent in viewers’ minds.

She said: “It’s recent and yet it’s 20 years ago. We’re telling a story that is recent history.

“No-one has a problem with another film about Elizabeth I. We think we have a hold on our recent history, and in a way of course we do.

“But equally, it is 20 years ago. I think that’s what makes it more difficult to do because we have to be ready for people to say ‘No it wasn’t like that, that didn’t happen’.

“We can’t say ‘You weren’t there’ because they were there, so it’s difficult.

“But I would rather be involved in a piece like this where a writer puts his head above the parapet and takes risks and I think that’s what art and drama has to do.”

The actress, who has previously starred as Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films and has won a number of Olivier Awards for her stage performances, said there was an “enormous weight on one’s shoulders” taking on the role of Queen Elizabeth II.

Reflecting on the most difficult elements, she said: “I don’t think there was one particular thing – her voice, her stance.

“I suppose all the technical issues that you have to learn about and study and practise day after day.

“But then you are presented with a script, so this is a drama, and you’re not going to put a spin on playing the Queen.

“You are contained and yet you have liberty within Peter Morgan’s script.

“There wasn’t a day that went by that wasn’t hard. So that’s a challenge and rewarding and difficult and you get frustrated with yourself and all those things that good writing and good characters give to you.”

Part two of the sixth and final season of The Crown will debut on Netflix on December 14.