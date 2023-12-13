Sofia Vergara granted five-year restraining order against alleged stalker

Sofia Vergara has been granted the maximum restraining order of five years against a man who she alleges has been stalking her because he believes he has a “romantic and familial relationship with her and her son”.

The Modern Family star requested protection for herself and her son Manolo in November with a temporary restraining order, after claiming 34-year-old Gregory Aaron Brown had repeatedly trespassed near her home in Los Angeles.

It comes after Brown was convicted of vandalism in relation to Vergara’s property in 2021 and was jailed for 32 months.

On Wednesday, Judge Christine J Gonong granted a request by Vergara’s lawyer Evan Spiegel for the maximum restraining order of five years, after she confirmed the evidence from witnesses Detective Sammy Cruz and Luis Balaguer at Stanley Mosk courthouse, Los Angeles.

Sofia Vergara said the alleged stalking was ‘extremely distressing’ (Ian West/PA)

Previous court documents claim that in July 2023, after Brown was released from prison on parole, he allegedly hiked through the hills to bypass security near her home and shouted that Vergara “is mine” when confronted.

It is also claimed that Brown mailed her a “disturbing letter” in November which stated his intent to find and be with her soon.

The court heard that Brown was currently in custody for breaching conditions of his parole.

“He has engaged in stalking and harassment directed at me, which is seriously alarming, annoying and harassing me,” Vergara, who was not present in court, said in previous court documents.

“Brown’s ongoing, aggressive and harassing conduct and messages are extremely distressing and are causing me constant anxiety and emotional distress.”

The 51-year-old was said to be in fear for her personal safety and for those around her as the alleged conduct had become “extremely frightening”.

The documents described Brown as a “mentally unstable stalker” with a “long-time fixation” on Vergara.

“He delusionally believes he personally knows her, and has a romantic and familial relationship with her and her son, which he does not,” the documents said.

“At times, Brown has stated Petitioner (Vergara) ‘belongs’ to him.

“Brown is engaged in compulsive stalking of Petitioner (Vergara), and poses credible threat of violence and imminent danger to her.”

The documents previously stated that Vergara does not know Brown and alleges he has a “fixation on and obsession” with her.

A previous application requested the court to order payment of Vergara’s lawyers fees of 18,000 US dollars (£14,296) which was struck from court proceedings on Wednesday, but can be dealt with at a further hearing if Vergara’s lawyer applies.

Vergara’s lawyer Mr Spiegel declined to offer a comment to the PA news agency.