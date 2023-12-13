Sofia Vergara granted five-year restraining order against alleged stalker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sofia Vergara granted five-year restraining order against alleged stalker

By Press Association
The Modern Family star requested protection for herself and her son in November with a temporary restraining order (Ian West/PA)
Sofia Vergara has been granted the maximum restraining order of five years against a man who she alleges has been stalking her because he believes he has a “romantic and familial relationship with her and her son”.

The Modern Family star requested protection for herself and her son Manolo in November with a temporary restraining order, after claiming 34-year-old Gregory Aaron Brown had repeatedly trespassed near her home in Los Angeles.

It comes after Brown was convicted of vandalism in relation to Vergara’s property in 2021 and was jailed for 32 months.

On Wednesday, Judge Christine J Gonong granted a request by Vergara’s lawyer Evan Spiegel for the maximum restraining order of five years, after she confirmed the evidence from witnesses Detective Sammy Cruz and Luis Balaguer at Stanley Mosk courthouse, Los Angeles.

Sofia Vergara said the alleged stalking was ‘extremely distressing’ (Ian West/PA)

Previous court documents claim that in July 2023, after Brown was released from prison on parole, he allegedly hiked through the hills to bypass security near her home and shouted that Vergara “is mine” when confronted.

It is also claimed that Brown mailed her a “disturbing letter” in November which stated his intent to find and be with her soon.

The court heard that Brown was currently in custody for breaching conditions of his parole.

“He has engaged in stalking and harassment directed at me, which is seriously alarming, annoying and harassing me,” Vergara, who was not present in court, said in previous court documents.

“Brown’s ongoing, aggressive and harassing conduct and messages are extremely distressing and are causing me constant anxiety and emotional distress.”

The 51-year-old was said to be in fear for her personal safety and for those around her as the alleged conduct had become “extremely frightening”.

The documents described Brown as a “mentally unstable stalker” with a “long-time fixation” on Vergara.

“He delusionally believes he personally knows her, and has a romantic and familial relationship with her and her son, which he does not,” the documents said.

“At times, Brown has stated Petitioner (Vergara) ‘belongs’ to him.

“Brown is engaged in compulsive stalking of Petitioner (Vergara), and poses credible threat of violence and imminent danger to her.”

The documents previously stated that Vergara does not know Brown and alleges he has a “fixation on and obsession” with her.

A previous application requested the court to order payment of Vergara’s lawyers fees of 18,000 US dollars (£14,296) which was struck from court proceedings on Wednesday, but can be dealt with at a further hearing if Vergara’s lawyer applies.

Vergara’s lawyer Mr Spiegel declined to offer a comment to the PA news agency.