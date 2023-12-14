Good Omens to return for third and final season on Amazon Prime Video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Good Omens to return for third and final season on Amazon Prime Video

By Press Association
Michael Sheen and David Tennant attending the premiere of Good Omens at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
TV series Good Omens will return for a third and final season on Amazon Prime Video, the streaming service has announced.

The series – based on the novel Good Omens: The Nice And Accurate Prophecies Of Agnes Nutter, Witch, by Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett – follows angel Aziraphale, played by Michael Sheen, and a loose-living demon called Crowley, played by David Tennant.

Scottish actor and Doctor Who star Tennant, 52, and Welsh actor Sheen, 54, will reprise their roles for the final series.

Gaiman, the 63-year-old British author of dark fantasy children’s novella Coraline, said: “I’m so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006.

“Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end.

“Season one was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies and the end of the World.

“Season two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain angel and demon might have hoped.

“Now in season three, we will deal once more with the end of the world.

Good Omens premiere – London
Writer Neil Gaiman, Josie Lawrence, director Douglas Mackinnion, Jon Hamm, Adria Arjona, David Tennant, Michael Sheen and producer Rob Wilkins at the premiere of Good Omens (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“The plans for Armageddon are going wrong.

“Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking.”

Executive producer Rob Wilkins said: “We’re delighted to see Crowley and Aziraphale returning after breaking our hearts in season two.

“Seeing award-winning duo David and Michael reunited will be such a joy.

“We only wish Terry was here to enjoy the ride with us.”

Good Omens
Michael Sheen as the Angel and David Tennant as the Demon in Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video/PA)

Josh Cole, head of comedy at BBC Studios Comedy Productions, said: “It is a rare joy to return to this uniquely wonderful show.

“The world Neil Gaiman and Sir Terry Pratchett created has thrilled millions around the world and we’re delighted to be bringing those fans a gripping conclusion to a story that begun 35 years— and several millennia — ago.”

Season one of the show was launched globally as a limited series on Prime Video in May 2019 before it was renewed for a second series, which premiered in July 2023.

The second series explored storylines beyond the the original source material and highlighted the unlikely friendship between Aziraphale and Crowley, who had joined forces in series one to stop Armageddon.

The final season of the comedic fantasy drama will be filmed in Scotland and will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.