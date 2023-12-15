Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley to take over as co-hosts of This Morning – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley to take over as co-hosts of This Morning – reports

By Press Association
Ben Shephard (Matt Crossick/PA)
Ben Shephard (Matt Crossick/PA)

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley will become the new co-hosts of This Morning, replacing Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, it has been reported.

Schofield left the popular ITV daytime show in May after he admitted to an “unwise but not illegal” past relationship with a younger male former colleague, with Willoughby leaving in October after 14 years.

Since then the show has had a rotation of presenters, including Deeley and Shephard on separate occasions.

Cat Deeley
Cat Deeley (Ian West/PA)

Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Josie Gibson, Craig Doyle, Rylan Clark and Emma Willis have also all stepped in to front the show.

According to The Sun, ITV bosses have settled on Deeley, 47, and Shephard, 49.

An ITV spokesman said “we don’t comment on speculation” and a representative for Deeley also declined to comment.

Shephard has become a familiar face for ITV viewers as he has been co-hosting the breakfast show Good Morning Britain since 2014.

He has previously worked across various iterations of the show including GMTV and Daybreak.

Shephard has appeared as a guest presenter on This Morning and fronts the ITV quiz show Tipping Point.

Last month Deeley presented This Morning for three days alongside Clark and Doyle.

She has previously hosted ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes and the BBC’s Fame Academy, and hosted American competition show So You Think You Can Dance for more than a decade.

Deeley’s husband Patrick Kielty took the helm of the popular Irish chat show The Late Late Show earlier this year, replacing Ryan Tubridy.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield both left This Morning this year (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Last week ITV released the findings of the external review conducted into their handling of Schofield’s relationship with a runner on This Morning in 2019.

It found that the broadcaster had made “considerable efforts” to find out the truth about an alleged relationship but was “unable to uncover the relevant evidence” until the presenter’s own admission in late May 2023.

Jane Mulcahy KC interviewed 48 people for the review but Schofield “reluctantly declined” to take part because of “the risk to his health”, the report says.

“I am informed that PS’s mental health has since deteriorated,” the report said.

The runner, who has not been named, also declined to participate.