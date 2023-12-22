Married At First Sight’s Mel Schilling praises NHS after cancer surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Married At First Sight’s Mel Schilling praises NHS after cancer surgery

By Press Association
Married At First Sight dating coach Mel Schilling has had a tumour removed (E4/PA)
Married At First Sight dating coach Mel Schilling has had a tumour removed (E4/PA)

Married At First Sight dating coach Mel Schilling said the UK should be “proud” of NHS workers after she had keyhole surgery to remove a cancerous tumour in her colon.

The 51-year-old reality star, one of three relationship experts on the UK version of E4’s hit show, said she is focused on getting out of hospital in time for Christmas following the surgery.

On Friday she posted a photograph of herself with a thumb up to Instagram and said the tumour she nicknamed Terry is “toast.”

She wrote: “Terry, you are the weakest link…goodbye!

“So yesterday lunchtime I had keyhole surgery to remove my tumour (AKA Terry) and in the words of my amazing surgeon it couldn’t have gone any better!

“Crucially the cancer hadn’t spread to my abdominal cavity, which was our greatest fear but was entirely localized in my colon.

“Over the coming days I will discuss my treatment plan going forwards but suffice to say that Terry is toast!”

The reality star went on to say she has been “absolutely blown away” by the “countless messages of support” received.

“I am so very touched and can honestly say it’s made a difference, so thank you all,” she said.

“I also wanted to say that everyone in the UK should be incredibly proud of the people of the NHS.

“I’m not talking about the funding, the structure or the waiting lists, just the people.

“Everyone from my consultant to the surgical team and especially the wonderful nurses managing my recovery have been just superb.

“It’s not just their professionalism but also their genuine concern, bedside manner (especially the nurses) and their endlessly sunny disposition, despite working up to 14 hour days.

“I owe all of these wonderful people my life and I will be forever indebted to them.

“The NHS is a unique, precious institution we need to make sure it’s here to serve our children and our children’s children.

“Now, it’s time to focus on getting my ass out of here in time for Christmas.”

The reality star announced her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

She said she had started to develop “severe stomach cramps on set” while filming in Australia and visited her GP in Sydney, who put it down to constipation and gave her some laxatives.

“Fortunately I knew something still wasn’t right so I booked in for a scan when I returned to the UK,” she said.

Schilling said her “whole life changed” when she was then told she had colon cancer.

According to the reality star, if the 5cm tumour had gone undetected for much longer it would have killed her.

The psychologist has been a part of the Married At First Sight cast since 2016, first in her home country, Australia, and later on the UK version of the show, which airs on E4.