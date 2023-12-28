David Attenborough on painstaking process of excavating giant sea monster skull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Attenborough on painstaking process of excavating giant sea monster skull

By Press Association
The new programme uses CGI to show what a fearsome predator the giant pliosaur would have been (BBC Studios)
Sir David Attenborough has described the painstaking efforts of excavating the skull of a sea monster as part of a new documentary.

Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster follows the process of removing the huge skull of a pliosaur, one of the biggest carnivorous creatures the world has ever seen, from the Jurassic Coast, Dorset.

It also uses CGI to show what the giant predator, which was the size of a London bus, would have looked like when it terrorised the seas in the time of the dinosaurs.

Sir David said: “It (the skull) weighs over half a tonne. That’s a pretty heavy thing to handle.

“Now, you have to get it out from half way up the face of a tall cliff which itself is crumbling away, and if you drop it and break it, it is a major catastrophe. I mean, you will have lost a lot of information.

“So the problem we see in the first part of the programme was about is how on earth do you go around getting this out?”

He added: “There is no question about that. (It’s) one of the biggest skulls you’ve ever seen.

“I mean, it’s huge and so, although I was aware of the tip that was first discovered, I hadn’t fully appreciated how big the whole head would be – and it’s enormous.

“So sheer scale was what first impressed me.

A CGI image of the pliosaur about to attack an ichthyosaur in the ocean (BBC Studios)

“The thing about the skull is that it’s not only by far the most informative part of the body, it is by far the most delicate too. And it’s the detail, and that is so rare to find it. And this is as near perfect as it can possibly get.”

He continued: “It could obviously move at great speed and the teeth that were found in the tip of the skull have vertical ridges down them, which break the suction and allow it to withdraw the jaw from prey quickly  – that’s the sort of deduction that we’re able to make and which we show in the programme.”

The documentary reunites Sir David with his long time executive producer, Mike Gunton, with whom he has worked on the Planet Earth series, and Sir David said Gunton was his first call when he learned of the discovery of the skull.

Sir David said: “I’ve been passionate about collecting fossils since I was a kid and I’ve never given it up.

Sir David Attenborough has been a collector of fossils since childhood (BBC Studios)

“In consequence, I know a number of the collectors and people who live on the Jurassic Coast.

“One of them, Chris Moore, is a long-time friend, and he got in touch with us and said there’s going to be a remarkable discovery that this thing had been found.

“I immediately rang up Mike and said, ‘We ought to be doing this’.

“Fortunately, the BBC was able to do so – when the BBC decides that it wants to act, it can act very swiftly and very effectively. And we had a crew down there before you knew where you were.

“It looked as though it was going to be one of the most complete skeletons ever found.

“The head was only part of it, and that was up in the cliffs. And the body itself, being about the size of a London bus, extends into the cliff.

“The decision had to be taken that we would go for the skull, because that is where all the information lies.

“The rest of it probably has to be there but it’s 30, 40 feet long, so at the moment we are concentrating on the head, the skull, the most important part.”

Sir David said he hopes the programme encourages children to embark on adventures to make prehistoric discoveries – as long as they take the proper precautions.

He said: “I think there are still going to be little 10-year-olds and 12-year-olds going around on bicycles hitting rocks with hammers.

“Put on glasses – it’s very dangerous. I mustn’t encourage children, they must wear eye protection. But kids that are being born today will still find that romantic, and not only kids … I thought I was going to be a palaeontologist at one stage, but I was thwarted.”

Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster will air at 8pm on January 1 on BBC One and iPlayer.