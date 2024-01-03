Gladiators, ready! Launch date confirmed for hit ’90s series BBC reboot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Gladiators, ready! Launch date confirmed for hit ’90s series BBC reboot

By Press Association
The Gladiators will take on Contenders in new and old games, culminating with classic challenge The Eliminator (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
The Gladiators will take on Contenders in new and old games, culminating with classic challenge The Eliminator (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

The Gladiators reboot is set to launch next week on BBC, the broadcaster has announced.

The sports entertainment show, which was originally broadcast from 1992 to 2000, is set to return to screens on January 13 with 16 new “superhumans” all eager to show off their speed and strength.

Presenter Bradley Walsh and his son Barney will host the 11-episode series, which will see the Gladiators take on Contenders in new and old games, culminating with classic challenge The Eliminator.

Among the Gladiators line-up are Olympians, bodybuilders and weightlifting champions.

Team GB sprinter and Olympic bobsledder Montell Douglas will star as Fire on the show, while Jamie Christian Johal will appear as Giant, earning his name as he is regarded as one of the tallest bodybuilders of all time at 6ft 5ins.

Sheli McCoy, who has competed in five British weightlifting championships and CrossFit championships around the world, will appear as Sabre and Emily Steel, a full-time elite CrossFit athlete, will be known as Dynamite.

Gladiators Fire, Comet, Athena, Dynamite, Diamond, Sabre, Electro and Fury (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Matt Morsia, who became a fitness influencer after retiring from international athletic competitions, will go under the name Legend and Alex Gray, who previously played in the England rugby sevens team before transferring over to the NFL, will be called Apollo.

Team GB sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, nicknamed Nitro, and 6ft-tall bodybuilder Livi Sheldon, who will be known as Diamond, are also among the line-up.

Karenjeet Kaur Bains, who is the Commonwealth powerlifting champion, will go by Athena, while Ella-Mae Rayner, a former elite gymnast and semi-professional diver, will be nicknamed Comet.

Gladiators Viper, Giant, Legend, Phantom, Apollo, Nitro, Steel and Bionic (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Bodybuilder Matty Campbell has acquired his name Bionic for his strength and 6ft 6ins height, sports model and fitness coach Jade Packer has been named Electro for her “electrifying” speed, while former Team GB bobsledder Toby Olubi has been given the title of Phantom as he is “frighteningly unstoppable”.

Bodybuilder Quang Luong, who has committed the last 15 years to fitness, will be dubbed Viper, professional Exeter Chiefs rugby player Jodie Ounsley will be named Fury and CrossFit star Zack George, who won the title of the UK’s Fittest Man in 2020, completes the line-up as Steel.

The series was filmed in Sheffield last year.

Gladiators will launch on BBC One on January 13 at 5.50pm and be available to rewatch on the iPlayer.