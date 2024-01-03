Nell Tiger Free encounters dark evil in The First Omen teaser trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nell Tiger Free encounters dark evil in The First Omen teaser trailer

By Press Association
Nell Tiger Free star in The First Omen (Suzan Moore/PA)
Nell Tiger Free is seen encountering a dark evil in the trailer for horror film The First Omen.

On Wednesday, 20th Century Studios released a teaser for the upcoming movie, which is a prequel to the 1976 supernatural and psychological suspense film The Omen.

The new film follows a young American woman who is sent to Rome to begin a life of service before she encounters a darkness that leads her to question her faith.

In the trailer, Game Of Thrones actress Free, 24, is seen wearing a religious uniform in a series of clips that also show a car crash, a woman screaming and a baby being carried that is swaddled in fabric.

The one-minute teaser opens with a bird’s-eye shot of a nun lying on the floor, before it switches to show two nuns lying on the floor, mouthing what looks to be prayers.

Some of the clips play in reverse and there is footage of nuns walking up the stairs backwards.

There is also a clip of Love Actually actor Bill Nighy who is dressed in clerical wear.

BFI London Film Festival 2023
Bill Nighy stars in The First Omen (Ian West/PA)

Text pops up throughout the trailer. The words read: “To control those. Who don’t believe. Create. Something to fear.”

The teaser ends with a clip of a bloodshot eyeball that darts around the screen as an unknown voice says: “You don’t have to be afraid. This child is his way.”

The film, directed by Arkasha Stevenson, also stars Tawfeek Barhom, known for Cairo Conspiracy, and Brazilian actress Sonia Braga, among others.

There were three sequels to The Omen, a film about a child thought to be the Antichrist, as well as a 2006 reboot starring American actress Julia Stiles.

The film will open in cinemas on April 5, according to 20th Century Studios.