Margot Robbie recalls fight to convince people Barbie would appeal to everyone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Margot Robbie recalls fight to convince people Barbie would appeal to everyone

By Press Association
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie star in the blockbuster Barbie (Ian West/PA)
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie star in the blockbuster Barbie (Ian West/PA)

Margot Robbie has said one of the “biggest fights” when creating the Barbie movie was convincing everyone that it would also appeal to a male audience.

The Australian actress starred as the world-famous doll and co-produced Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster, which stormed the box office and became part of the zeitgeist last year.

Robbie discussed the challenge of getting the film created during the The Hollywood Reporter’s actress roundtable, which featured fellow stars who are expected to dominate awards season including Emma Stone, Lily Gladstone, Annette Bening, Carey Mulligan and Greta Lee.

Asked what is was like talking to distributor Warner Bros and Barbie manufacturer Mattel, Robbie said: “One of the biggest fights was convincing everyone that it could be a four-quadrant movie because it had a budget that necessitated it being a four-quadrant movie. And that means getting men to go see it.

“Everyone’s like ‘There’s just no way. Men will never, ever go to see a Barbie movie.’

“Men will go see a great movie. If it’s great, everyone would go see it.”

A four-quadrant movie is one which appeals to all four major audience demographics – male and female, and over and under 25 years of age.

Three weeks after its release in July, Barbie became the highest-grossing film of the year at the UK and Ireland box office as it raked in £67.5 million.

It went on to join the one billion dollar club in global ticket sales, has been nominated for nine Golden Globe Awards and is expected to garner more nods during award season.

Robbie said that once they had the script for the film she asked the investors to “get comfortable with being very uncomfortable”.

“So every time it’s like ‘Tell me your concerns. I totally hear you. I see why that is making you uncomfortable, but that’s what we’re going to do, and we’re just going to have to get comfortable with that feeling’”, she said.

“And it was always just like ‘Just get it to the next stage. Get it to the next stage. Before you know it, we’ll be on set.’

“It was an amazing process, and everyone, to their credit, did get really comfortable with being uncomfortable. And Mattel’s literally a character in it.”

Barbie European premiere and photocall – London
Stars of the Barbie movie America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae and Ryan Gosling alongside director Greta Gerwig (Ian West/PA)

The actress said she went into “selling mode” when pitching the film, recalling: “I was like ‘When you pair Spielberg with dinosaurs, what do you get? A billion dollars. When you pair Greta and Barbie, you are going to make a billion dollars’.”

She admitted she did feel the weight of the expectation she set but felt she just had to “double down” and hope it would deliver.

“I think as a producer, you’ve got to make your choices and then you back that choice.

“I will bleed myself out before I tell a director they can’t have something they need.

“I’m like ‘If that’s what you need for this, then let me go. I’ll make that happen.’ That’s your job.

“So there was a lot of just completely doubling down on some crazy big, bold ideas.”