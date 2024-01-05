Indie group The Last Dinner Party named BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Indie group The Last Dinner Party named BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2024

By Press Association
The Last Dinner Party have been chosen as BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2024 (Ian West/PA)
The Last Dinner Party have been chosen as BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2024 (Ian West/PA)

Indie pop/rock group The Last Dinner Party have been named the winner of BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2024.

The London-based five-piece, consisting of Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci, were chosen by a panel of more than 140 industry experts and artists including Olivia Rodrigo, Declan McKenna and Chase & Status.

They follow in the footsteps of previous winners including Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, Adele and PinkPantheress.

Originally formed at university, the group rose to prominence with their catchy alt-pop debut single, Nothing Matters, which was released in April.

They also appeared at a number of festivals, including Glastonbury and BST Hyde Park last year, before embarking on their first headline tour of the UK and US.

Their high-energy live performances and commitment to Renaissance-style costumes garnered them further attention.

Last December, they were named winners of the 2024 Brit Awards Rising Star prize, which boasts Adele, Florence + the Machine and Jessie J among its past recipients.

They are expected to continue their success into the new year with the release of their highly-anticipated debut album, Prelude To Ecstasy, in February.

Graham Norton Show – London
Olivia Dean (Matt Crossick/PA)

Speaking about their latest win, The Last Dinner Party said: “We are overjoyed to have won BBC Radio 1’s Sound Of Award for 2024.

“We predict amazing things happening in music this year and it is truly an honour to even be a part of it.

“BBC Radio has championed us and so many other young artists from the start of their careers, we still can’t believe it every time we hear one of our songs being played.

“Every artist who has been nominated or won over the years is such a powerhouse, it humbles us to join their ranks.

“Thank you to guitar music for never dying. Bands are back, baby.”

The Last Dinner Party saw off tough competition from a host of up-and-coming acts including London-born singer Olivia Dean, whose debut album, Messy, was nominated for the Mercury Prize last year. She took second place.

South Korean DJ and singer Peggy Gou came third, while South African singer Tyla took fourth and singer Elmiene, who was raised in Oxford, finished fifth.

Jack Saunders, who hosts Radio 1’s Future Artists and the Official Chart shows, added: “It is a really strong year for the Sound Of list, which should make this win for The Last Dinner Party even sweeter.

“There isn’t a band connecting with their audience like this band right now: great songs, image and drive. They have the perfect concoction for success.”

The Sound Of poll started in 2003 and last year R&B girl group Flo claimed the top spot.

– The top five artists for BBC Sound of 2024:

1. The Last Dinner Party
2. Olivia Dean
3. Peggy Gou
4. Tyla
5. Elmiene