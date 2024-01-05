Billie Eilish dedicates award for Barbie to people ‘feeling existential dread’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billie Eilish dedicates award for Barbie to people ‘feeling existential dread’

By Press Association
Billie Eilish won an award at the 35th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Thursday. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Billie Eilish has recalled a dark episode while writing a song for the Barbie soundtrack as she dedicated an award for the track to people feeling “existential dread”.

The 22-year-old American singer was honoured along with her songwriter brother, Finneas O’Connell, with the chairman’s gong at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for What Was I Made For? on Thursday.

On stage, Eilish said: “I would really like to say that this award and any, all recognition that this song gets, I just want to dedicate to anyone who experiences hopelessness and the feeling of existential dread, and feeling like: ‘What’s the point? And why am I here, and why am I doing this?’

The 95th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Finneas O’Connell, who writes songs with his sister Billie Eilish (Doug Peters/PA)

“I think we all feel like that occasionally, but I think if somebody like me, with the amount of privilege that I have and the incredible things that I get to do and be and how I have really not wanted to be here and – sorry to be dark – damn, but I’ve spent a lot of time feeling that way.

“And I just want to say to anyone who feels that way to be patient with yourself and know that it is, I think, worth it all, and I think it’s great to be alive now.”

She recalled that when her and O’Connell were asked to write this song she “was in a dark episode, I guess, and things didn’t make sense in life”.

Eilish added: “I just didn’t understand what the point was and why you would keep going. (I was) just questioning everything in the world.”

35th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala – Press Room
Meryl Streep, left, and Carey Mulligan, winner of the international star award for Maestro, pose in the press room at the 35th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala (Jordan Strauss/PA)

She also spoke about viewing the Greta Gerwig-directed movie with O’Connell, saying: “I was just watching Barbie say and feel things that I really, really, really resonated with and felt so close to. I felt so seen, and I did not expect that.

“I was watching Barbie and seeing things and I think that this movie is the most incredible, most empowering and beautiful and funny and just unbelievable piece of art in the world, and I’m so, so honoured to be a part of it.”

The Devil Wears Prada star Meryl Streep hailed the film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, along with the musicians at the ceremony.

While presenting an award to Carey Mulligan, Streep said: “I just want to say to Billie and Finneas that you have delivered the Barbie love bomb. You’ve saved the movies last summer and all of our jobs.

“You’ve delivered joy to countless generations and genders of people, and you should surf that wave, kids, until you’re old and deserve to be jaded like me.”

Barbie became the highest-grossing film of the year at the UK and Ireland box office as the movie. based on the Mattel doll, Barbie raked in £67.5 million three weeks after its release in July.

At the 35th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards, Mulligan received the international star award for Maestro, a biographical based on the life of composer Leonard Bernstein.