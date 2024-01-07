Suki Waterhouse debuts web series in ‘desire to start career as YouTube vlogger’

Suki Waterhouse has debuted the first instalment of a web series following a “desire to start a career as a YouTube vlogger”.

The 32-year-old actress, model and singer, who is dating Robert Pattinson and is pregnant with her first child, posted a 10-minute video to her YouTube page on Sunday which showed her at Paris Fashion Week.

A caption underneath the video read: “Welcome to the first instalment of my web series.

“I hope you all enjoy this video of me, Suki Waterhouse, annoying the local populace of Paris during fashion week.”

At the start of the video Waterhouse explains why she has decided to start a web series while speaking over footage of her eating food on a bed in a hotel room.

She says: “So for many moons I’ve sort of had this desire to start a career as a YouTube vlogger.”

“I can’t say that,” Waterhouse laughs.

Continuing, she says: “But I do already spend an inordinate amount of time living vicariously through other people online myself, and this is me just paying those hours of mindless viewership back to you.

“I hope you will enjoy forming a para-social relationship with me over the next 12 minutes.”

Waterhouse is then seen shaving her legs for a fitting while on a bed wearing a robe, trainers and under eye skincare patches.

After her fitting, while in a taxi, she says: “It’s very important for me during fashion week to re-centre myself and I like to do that with a little bit of tai chi.”

Waterhouse is then seen doing a number of tai chi poses outside before she goes through her schedule, which includes another fitting, a facial and dinner.

Suki Waterhouse arrives at the Elle Style Awards (Ian West/PA)

Around halfway through, the YouTube video starts to use a dubbed AI version of Waterhouse’s voice as she explains that she knocked a Coca-Cola on to a mic and ruined the audio.

After this she is seen getting ready to sit in the audience for a fashion week show before she is captured on set at a shoot.

In a voiceover, Waterhouse says: “A combination of flashing lights, not knowing I was pregnant, the fear of being perceived by others and sensory overload from wearing knee high leather boots made me go non-verbal at this shoot.”

The video ends with the words “see you soon” popping up on the screen.

The model, who appears in TV series Daisy Jones And The Six, released her debut album I Can’t Let Go in 2022 and has performed at festivals including Lollapalooza.

She is believed to have been dating 37-year-old Pattinson on and off since 2018.

The actor, who found fame portraying Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga films, has also starred as Bruce Wayne in 2022 superhero film The Batman.