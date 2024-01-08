Jennifer Lopez teases new ‘meta’ music video on Golden Globes red carpet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jennifer Lopez teases new ‘meta’ music video on Golden Globes red carpet

By Press Association
Jennifer Lopez (Ian West/PA)
Jennifer Lopez (Ian West/PA)

Jennifer Lopez has said her upcoming new music video is “a meta story” about recovering from break ups and finding love again.

The singer will play a bride spinning round the dancefloor at her wedding in the video for Can’t Get Enough, which is released on Wednesday.

Arriving on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, she told Variety: “I think it might surprise some people, it’s a meta story about the journey that it takes to get from heartbreak back to love.

“I am somewhat of an expert, you could say, in a weird way, not so much in marriage but in weddings.

“Life is a crazy journey where you fall down and get back up and you keep trying and you never give up.”

Asked how she knows “this is it” with her fourth husband Ben Affleck, she said: “When they say you know, you know and other times when you didn’t know, you didn’t know.

“I think you always go in with the best of intentions every single time you leap into anything and I know I do.”

Addressing how Affleck, who is nominated at the ceremony for his role in Air, feels about her referencing their marriage in her music, she said: “I think he sees me as an artist and he knows I’m going to express myself and he’s my biggest fan and biggest supporter, as I am of him and I love the movie (Air).”

Lopez’s single is from her upcoming album This Is Me Now, which will also be accompanied by a film.