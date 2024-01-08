Taylor Swift leads trend for slinky shimmer on Golden Globes red carpet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylor Swift leads trend for slinky shimmer on Golden Globes red carpet

By Press Association
Taylor Swift (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Taylor Swift (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift shimmered in a custom green sparkling Gucci gown on the Golden Globes red carpet, which was dominated by slinky sequinned dresses.

The singer appeared to give a nod to the upcoming re-release of her album Reputation, by choosing a dress that fans could interpret as a nod to the snake theme of the record.

Swift was nominated for the inaugural box office and cinematic achievement gong for her Eras Tour concert film.

81st Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Taylor Swift arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Margot Robbie, nominated for Barbie, arrived at the ceremony dressed as the 1977 superstar Barbie in Armani Prive in a sequinned hot pink dress with hot pink mesh dangling cuffs.

81st Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Margot Robbie in Barbie pink Armani (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez also opted for the pink trend, choosing a softer Nicole + Felicia baby pink gown with a long train and giant pink roses on the sleeves.

81st Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Jennifer Lopez (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Aniston debuted a new shorter hair cut on the red carpet, reminiscent of ‘the Rachel’, the hairstyle she sported while she starred on sitcom Friends.

The cut became wildly popular and started a major hairdressing trend.

She teamed her new hair with a black strapless form-fitting gown.

81st Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Jennifer Aniston (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ozark star Julia Garner chose silver Gucci sequins for her evening at the awards show.

The daring dress featured a cinched waist and two narrow sparkly straps over her shoulders, leaving much of her chest exposed.

81st Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Julia Garner (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Dame Helen Mirren, nominated for her role in the TV series 1923, turned heads on the red carpet in a bold lilac dress teamed with a large-collared oversize purple coat.

81st Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Helen Mirren (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Carey Mulligan, who was nominated for her role in Bradley Cooper’s film Maestro, chose a ruched black strapless gown with an asymmetric white jewelled detail at the top.

81st Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Carey Mulligan (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Emma Stone, who was nominated for her work on film in Poor Things and on television in The Curse, shimmered in a nude floral sequinned gown.

81st Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Emma Stone (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence bucked the sequinned trend and opted for a dark velvet draped gown with a plunging neckline.

81st Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Jennifer Lawrence (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Some of the male attendees also opted for sparkles on the red carpet, with Timothee Chalamet, who was nominated for his role in Wonka, sporting a black sequinned Celine Homme jacket.

He teamed the look with an unbuttoned black shirt, black and white necklace and black trousers.

81st Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Timothee Chalamet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Saltburn star Barry Keoghan chose a pop of colour, opting for a red jacket and patterned trousers by Louis Vuitton.

81st Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Barry Keoghan (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The awards were handed out at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.