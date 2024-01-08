Taylor Swift leads trend for slinky shimmer on Golden Globes red carpet

Taylor Swift shimmered in a custom green sparkling Gucci gown on the Golden Globes red carpet, which was dominated by slinky sequinned dresses.

The singer appeared to give a nod to the upcoming re-release of her album Reputation, by choosing a dress that fans could interpret as a nod to the snake theme of the record.

Swift was nominated for the inaugural box office and cinematic achievement gong for her Eras Tour concert film.

Taylor Swift arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Margot Robbie, nominated for Barbie, arrived at the ceremony dressed as the 1977 superstar Barbie in Armani Prive in a sequinned hot pink dress with hot pink mesh dangling cuffs.

Margot Robbie in Barbie pink Armani (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez also opted for the pink trend, choosing a softer Nicole + Felicia baby pink gown with a long train and giant pink roses on the sleeves.

Jennifer Lopez (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Aniston debuted a new shorter hair cut on the red carpet, reminiscent of ‘the Rachel’, the hairstyle she sported while she starred on sitcom Friends.

The cut became wildly popular and started a major hairdressing trend.

She teamed her new hair with a black strapless form-fitting gown.

Jennifer Aniston (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ozark star Julia Garner chose silver Gucci sequins for her evening at the awards show.

The daring dress featured a cinched waist and two narrow sparkly straps over her shoulders, leaving much of her chest exposed.

Julia Garner (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Dame Helen Mirren, nominated for her role in the TV series 1923, turned heads on the red carpet in a bold lilac dress teamed with a large-collared oversize purple coat.

Helen Mirren (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Carey Mulligan, who was nominated for her role in Bradley Cooper’s film Maestro, chose a ruched black strapless gown with an asymmetric white jewelled detail at the top.

Carey Mulligan (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Emma Stone, who was nominated for her work on film in Poor Things and on television in The Curse, shimmered in a nude floral sequinned gown.

Emma Stone (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence bucked the sequinned trend and opted for a dark velvet draped gown with a plunging neckline.

Jennifer Lawrence (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Some of the male attendees also opted for sparkles on the red carpet, with Timothee Chalamet, who was nominated for his role in Wonka, sporting a black sequinned Celine Homme jacket.

He teamed the look with an unbuttoned black shirt, black and white necklace and black trousers.

Timothee Chalamet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Saltburn star Barry Keoghan chose a pop of colour, opting for a red jacket and patterned trousers by Louis Vuitton.

Barry Keoghan (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The awards were handed out at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.