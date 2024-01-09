Michaela Strachan ‘disappointed’ over wildlife show cuts amid climate crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Michaela Strachan ‘disappointed’ over wildlife show cuts amid climate crisis

By Press Association
Television presenter Michaela Strachan (Jeff Spicer/PA)
Television presenter Michaela Strachan (Jeff Spicer/PA)

Wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan has said the team were “disappointed” by the cuts to the Watches nature series by the BBC as she feels the shows are “way more important” than others as the world faces the climate crisis.

Last year the broadcaster cut Autumnwatch from the nature series line-up, which charts the fortunes of British wildlife during the seasons, due to major cost-saving across the broadcaster.

Instead the BBC said it would direct more money to sister programmes Springwatch and Winterwatch, with the latter also being reduced down from its typical two-week run to one when it returns to BBC Two from January 16.

Reflecting on the reduction, Strachan said: “You’ve got the best of eight shows in four, so Winterwatch should be really rich and varied.

“You’ve got to be optimistic, haven’t you? I’m 57 and I’ve been doing telly since I was 20 so I understand how these things work, but all of us feel this is more than a job.

“We were so disappointed because although we don’t get the same viewing figures as something like I’m A Celebrity, we’re way more important. People need this programme.”

Strachan joins Chris Packham, Gillian Burke and Iolo Williams on the new series, which will have an overarching theme of resilience and renewal.

As the world faces challenges with the climate, the show will aim to “uplift and empower” viewers on how they can make a difference.

“Our viewers are caring people who want to make a difference but don’t always know how, so we’ll offer ideas for citizen science or celebrate unsung heroes, whether they’re rewilding estates or putting up a few nest boxes,” Strachan said.

Radio Times cover (Radio Times/PA)

Fellow presenter Packham, 62, said he feels it is important to remind viewers that there is still action they can take.

“There was a time when we ignored the bigger picture, but we integrate climate breakdown and biodiversity loss into most of our conversations now,” he said.

“If I thought all was lost, I’d probably get drunk in a gutter, but we have the capacity to restore and recover, reinstate and reintroduce.

“Our job is to motivate that to happen and engage our audience, so that when creatures and habitats are under threat, people will stand up and fight for them.”

The Watch programmes are broadcast live from locations around the country and rely on dozens of crew and hidden cameras operated remotely.

The series began in 2005, with the success of Springwatch prompting the BBC to commission a one-off special of Autumnwatch, which became a full series in 2006.

Winterwatch began in 2012. It will return to BBC Two from Tuesday January 16 at 8pm for four nights.