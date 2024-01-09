Lisa Bonet officially files for divorce from Jason Momoa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lisa Bonet officially files for divorce from Jason Momoa

By Press Association
Lisa Bonet officially files for divorce from Jason Momoa (Ian West/PA)
Lisa Bonet officially files for divorce from Jason Momoa (Ian West/PA)

US actress Lisa Bonet has officially filed for divorce from Aquaman star Jason Momoa, almost two years after announcing their separation.

Bonet, whose real name is Lilakoi Moon, appeared at the Los Angeles County court on Monday to file the court documents on the grounds of “irreconcilable differences”.

The petition suggests the former couple have agreed on how to split their assets and will share custody of their two children, a 16-year-old daughter and a son, who is aged 15.

People Jason Momoa Lisa Bonet
Lisa Bonet has filed for divorce from Jason Momoa (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

It comes almost two years after Momoa announced on Instagram that the couple had decided to separate.

At the time, he said: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.”

The 44-year-old added: “We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

The pair met in 2005 but did not get married until October 7 2017.

The court documents suggest the pair separated on the date of their three-year anniversary which was more than a year before Momoa announced their split on social media.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom photocall – London
Jason Momoa during a photocall for Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, at Park Plaza Hotel in Westminster Bridge in London (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Actress Bonet, 56, rose to fame as Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show and also starred in the spin-off, A Different World.

She was previously married to Lenny Kravitz, with whom she shares a daughter – Hollywood actress Zoe Kravitz.

Meanwhile, Momoa became a household name following his role as Khal Drogo in the hit HBO series Game Of Thrones.

He also recently starred in sci-fi blockbuster Dune alongside Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, as well as the 2023 sequel Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.