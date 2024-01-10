SAG Awards – nominees in full

Oppenheimer and Barbie lead the nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Here are the nominees in full:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers Of The Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Penelope Cruz – Ferrari
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travellers
Jon Hamm – Fargo
David Oyelowo – Lawman: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub – Mr Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun – Beef
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Uzo Aduba – Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson – Lessons In Chemistry
Bel Powley – A Small Light
Ali Wong – Beef
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Pedro Pascal – The Last Of Us
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Bill Hader – Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last Of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Ashoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian