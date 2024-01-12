Hannah Elizabeth shares worry others might ‘play a game’ on Love Island spin-off

Hannah Elizabeth has said she is worried contestants might “play up for the airtime” when they return for Love Island: All Stars.

The spin-off series of the hit ITV dating show will bring back previous islanders to give them a second chance at finding love in the villa.

During the first series, Elizabeth got engaged to fellow contestant Jon Clark and later placed second with him.

They eventually split and the 33-year-old went on to have a son named Reggie, now aged four.

Speaking about the likelihood of other contestants going in with a game plan, she said: “It does worry me because I’m going in there and 100% going to be myself and I’m not going to play any game. I’m not even going to try and pre-plan anything about it because I can’t, there’s no point.

“But it does worry me that other people might play up for the airtime because they’ve played the game before or they might try and put a personality on.

“But you can’t play a game for a long time when you’re been filmed all the time so that should show.

“But I do think it will be a mixture, some people will go in to reinvent themselves, some people are going in as themselves and some people are going in wanting to cause a big thing and to get as much drama.”

The TV personality said she has often talked about wanting to go back since starring in the show in 2015 as she had “such an amazing, unique experience”.

She added: “I’m 33 now, I could be one of the oldest in there but there’s no way I’d turn down the opportunity to do it again because it was amazing, I had such a ball.

“I’m probably not going to ever get to do it again so why not?”

As one of the original islanders, she said she was concerned that her fellow contestants would be a lot younger than her but noted that the producers assured her they would be bringing in contestants from across all series.

Reflecting on who she is interested in, she said she would be unlikely to go for someone in their early twenties as she does not think they would work with her life now.

She added: “Obviously, I’ve got a baby as well so I need someone that’s going to be serious on the outside to introduce to the baby.”

Despite nine years passing since she was last in the villa, Elizabeth said she does not feel she has changed or grown up much during that time.

However, she confirmed she would not be getting engaged this time round, admitting that jump was “a little bit too much”.

She added: “I’m going to try and go in with a slower pace but I haven’t changed at all, I still do fall head over heels, that’s just the way.

“I’m Pisces, I’m dead invested in someone so if I like them I’m going to dive in, that’s just how it’s going to be because I’m going to be true to myself.”

Love Island: All Stars will launch on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX and STV on January 15 at 9pm, with Maya Jama returning to host.