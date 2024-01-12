Hannah Spearritt is not choosing S Club songs for Dancing On Ice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hannah Spearritt is not choosing S Club songs for Dancing On Ice

By Press Association
Hannah Spearritt did not go on tour with S Club last year (Ian West/PA)
Hannah Spearritt has appeared to rule out performing to S Club 7 songs while skating on Dancing On Ice.

The singer, 42, is partnered with professional Andy Buchanan for the ITV1 show which is due to return on Sunday.

Spearritt said her “health journey” of being in recovery from an autoimmune condition was a reason for joining the latest series.

She said: “There was just a few things that really made sense that made me want to do it and take on the challenge and it’s been such an eye opener in terms of like, entering the world of an ice skater… they obviously are amazing at what they deliver and it’s been an incredible journey to kind of go out of your comfort zone.”

Dancing on Ice 2024
Andy Buchanan and Hannah Spearritt (Ian West/PA)

She added: “No, we won’t (be using S Club music)…. nothing planned.”

Spearritt, who has also acted in EastEnders, Primeval and Death In Paradise, is a founding member of S Club 7 with hits including Don’t Stop Movin’, Bring It All Back, and Never Had A Dream Come True.

Following the death of band member Paul Cattermole in April, she did not tour with the 1990s pop group in the UK last year for the 25th anniversary.

She said she “wouldn’t want to be away” from her two children with Primeval actor Andrew-Lee Potts.

The band, now known as S Club and featuring Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, Tina Barrett, Jo O’Meara and Bradley McIntosh, will be playing US dates next month.

Asked if she has had support from other members of the band for Dancing On Ice, Spearritt said: “I’ve just been getting my head down and focusing on the dancing… I don’t even know who’s coming to the first show but obviously it’ll be my family.”

Dancing on Ice 2024
Sylvain Longchambon and Roxy Shahidi (Ian West/PA)

Actress Roxy Shahidi, known for playing Leyla Harding in ITV soap Emmerdale, said she is “really excited” about her daughter coming to watch the ice skating show.

She said: “I think one of the things I’m most anxious about is being away from her because I have not spent much time away and so that’s a big thing for me but I think once I’ve got over the first week or two, I’ll find my rhythm and (get) her coming to watch and I think it’s just going to be such a fantastic experience, just once in a lifetime.”

Shahidi is partnered with Sylvain Longchambon.

She will face celebrity contestants including ski jumper and former Olympian Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards, radio presenter Adele Roberts, West End star Amber Davies and Olympian Greg Rutherford when the series begins at the weekend.

Dancing On Ice returns on Sunday at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.