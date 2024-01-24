2024 Brit Award nominations in full

British singer-songwriter Raye has swept the Brit Award nominations but there are also strong showings from Olivia Dean, Blur and Young Fathers.
The nominations were announced by radio presenter Yinka Bokinni during a livestream on Wednesday.
Across the 13 categories, 77 artists or acts were nominated – with 38 being female artists or all-women groups.
This year, five genre categories – spanning alternative rock, grime and more – will be decided by the public.
Here is a full list of all the nominees:
– Album of the year
Blur – The Ballad Of Darren
J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard
Little Simz – No Thank You
Raye – My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy
– Artist of the year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred Again..
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Raye
– Group of the year
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
– Best new artist
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Raye
Yussef Dayes
– Song of the year
Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding – Miracle
Casso, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada
Central Cee – Let’s Go
Dave & Central Cee – Sprinter
Dua Lipa – Dance The Night
Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
J Hus ft Drake – Who Told You
Kenya Grace – Strangers
Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best
PinkPantheress – Boy’s A Liar
Raye ft 070 Shake – Escapism
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
Stormzy & Debbie – Firebabe
Ella Henderson and Switch Disco – React
Venbee & Goddard – Messy in Heaven
– International artist of the year
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
– International group of the year
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
– International song of the year
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
David Kushner – Daylight
Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
Jazzy – Giving Me
Libianca – People
Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Noah Kahan – Stick Season
Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz – Miss You
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
Rema – Calm Down
SZA – Kill Bill
Tate McRae – Greedy
Tyla – Water
– Alternative/rock act (public vote)
Blur
Bring Me The Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
– Hip hop/rap/grime act (public vote)
Casisdead
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
– Dance act (public vote)
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again..
Romy
– Pop act (public vote)
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
Raye
– R&B act (public vote)
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Raye
Sault
– Rising star award (previously announced)
The Last Dinner Party – WINNER
Caity Baser
Sekou