Kylie Jenner wears sheer gown at Paris fashion show

Kylie Jenner has worn a cream bodice with a sheer overlay gown on the front row at the Haute Couture Week in Paris.

The 26-year-old reality TV star and businesswoman was sitting beside actress Kelly Rutherford and Chicken Shop Date Youtuber Amelia Dimoldenberg at Palais de Tokyo on Wednesday.

Jenner, who is dating Wonka actor Timothee Chalamet and is also known for family docuseries The Kardashians, was at the Simone Rocha and Jean Paul Gaultier show with a dress that was paired with a metallic platform shoe.

In an Instagram story, she called it a “beautiful” show tagging French fashion designer Gaultier and Irish fashion designer Rocha and shared images of herself wearing the outfit.

Jenner has previously been a feature of Haute Couture Week, where she wore a Maison Schiaparelli dress with a big faux fur lion’s head on the front.

Rutherford, known for playing Lily van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl, opted for more of an untailored pink Simone Roche look with a red bow from the latest dress rehearsal collection.

Elsewhere, musician and actress Jennifer Lopez arrived at the last minute for Elie Saab’s show wearing a green plunge dress and a purple and green floral cape on the front row,

The 54-year-old Jenny From The Block singer had opted for a white ruffled coat with a white flower-inspired neck jumper and statement gold sunglasses on Tuesday.

It was designed by Maison Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry for the fashion house and uses “7,000 real rose petals kept fresh and alive by sugar water”, according to Lopez.

She also wrote on Instagram: “Excited for this journey into my Hearts + Flowers Era…”