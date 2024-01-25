Traitors on last killing: ‘It would be stupid to leave them in the final’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Traitors on last killing: ‘It would be stupid to leave them in the final’

By Press Association
The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman (Studio Lambert/Llara Plaza)
The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman (Studio Lambert/Llara Plaza)

The Traitors star Zack has been murdered on the latest episode of the show, with one of his killers saying “it would be stupid to leave this person in the final”.

In the BBC One psychological reality programme, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the secret traitors murder the faithful to get them closer to winning the prize money at the end of the show.

After being murdered, Zack, who instigated the move to get rid of traitor Ross on the last episode, said: “I knew I would be on the chopping block… (for) single-handedly finding a traitor.”

The Traitors
Jasmine was banished (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC)

At the round table each week, the contestants determine who they think is a traitor and send them home – and on Thursday Jasmine was banished.

In the penultimate episode when Zack left the series, suspicions turned to traitor Andrew, a Welsh insurance broker, and faithful Jasmine, a sales executive, and veterinary nurse faithful Evie as possible contenders to be banished.

When she left the competition, Jasmine said: “It has been a journey, oh my god… love you all.”

Evie, who remained along with Andrew, was tearful as she had to have dinner with her fellow contestants – who had accused her of being a traitor.

However, she later joined them and said she wanted the prize money to be able to get a house with a garden.

The latest instalment also saw the remaining traitors begin to move against each other ahead of the final.

The Traitors
Zack, one of the contestants murdered in series two of The Traitors (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC)

Andrew said he feels “like a dad to Harry” but knows he is in a “very strong position”, meaning he is unlikely to be banished by the faithful.

He also told faithful players Evie and Jaz that Harry would make a good traitor as there is no suspicion on him.

Jaz, who has long had suspicions about Harry, decided not to speak about them to anyone as he was concerned that the faithful would go after him.

Meanwhile, Harry also turned down £7,000 after he was given the option to keep the money rather than it forming part of the pot earned for the final.

He says he did it as his family would rather he took home the full amount than raise suspicions by taking the money.

If a traitor remains at the end of the competition, then they walk away with all the earnings.

No players will be murdered before the final.

The final episode of series two of The Traitors airs on Friday at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.