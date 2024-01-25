Conor McGregor headbutts Jake Gyllenhaal in trailer for Road House remake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Conor McGregor headbutts Jake Gyllenhaal in trailer for Road House remake

By Press Association
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor (Brian Lawless/PA)
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor (Brian Lawless/PA)

Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal are seen fighting in a trailer for upcoming film Road House.

The remake of the 1980s film sees Oscar-nominated actor Gyllenhaal, playing a former UFC fighter called Elwood Dalton, who takes a job as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys.

In the teaser, Irish former UFC champion McGregor as Knox arrives in the bar and says: “Looks like you’re having a smashing night” before starting to hit things with a weapon.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor star in Road House (Laura Radford/Prime Video)

Before headbutting him, Knox then says: “Dalton, I got a tip for you. Don’t let no-one get this close.”

They then fight while Knox appears to terrorise Dalton’s life amid a businessman trying to build a resort and shut down the bar.

A previous Road House starred Patrick Swayze as James Dalton, a New York City bouncer hired to protect a bar in Jasper, Missouri.

Dublin-born McGregor has previously been in a documentary, Conor McGregor: Notorious – which charts the fighter’s rise from living on benefits to becoming a multiple champion in the UFC, and lent his voice to the video game Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

The 35-year-old announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on New Year’s Eve that he would make a UFC comeback.

Jake Gyllenhaal Screen Talk – BFI London Film Festival 2017
Jake Gyllenhaal (Ian West/PA)

He last fought in July 2021, when he broke his leg during a defeat against Dustin Poirier, and will now take American Michael Chandler during International Fight Week.

McGregor’s last win came in January 2020.

Gyllenhaal, who was nominated for an Academy Award for romantic film Brokeback Mountain along with his co-star Heath Ledger, is known for sleepwalking teenager in cult classic Donnie Darko.

He has also starred in Zodiac, about a Californian serial killer of the same name, and as a journalist selling film to TV stations in Nightcrawler.

Road House will be released on Amazon’s Prime Video on March 21.