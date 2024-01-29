Kaleb Cooper’s Scottish tour dates will be furthest he has travelled from home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kaleb Cooper’s Scottish tour dates will be furthest he has travelled from home

By Press Association
Kaleb Cooper (Victoria Jones/PA)
Kaleb Cooper (Victoria Jones/PA)

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper has said he is making his furthest trip from home to take his live tour to Scotland.

The breakout star of Jeremy Clarkson’s popular TV show began his The World According To Kaleb tour on January 25 at Cheltenham’s Everyman Theatre and will play at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo on Tuesday.

The farming contractor from Chipping Norton said: “Wow. I can’t believe this is real. I’m four shows in and it’s so much fun.

“Next, I’m off to Scotland and I’ve never ever been as far from home as Glasgow!

“I’ve heard lots of amazing things that have made me want to visit Scotland.

“Jeremy (Clarkson) and Lisa (Hogan) came to see me on Saturday and it was brilliant to have them in the audience – and actually quite emotional.

“And soon, the rest of the Clarkson’s Farm gang are coming along – with Gerald and cheerful Charlie. It really means a lot.”

Cooper revealed in a promo video for his tour date in Glasgow that his first name was inspired by a Scottish TV show.

He said: “So, on the 30th of Jan I’m going to Scotland on my tour which is going to be awesome because one of the places that I’ve been looking forward to going to forever is Scotland.

“And actually, weird fact is that apparently the name Kaleb comes from Scotland.

“I was actually named after a Scottish TV show that my mum and dad were watching, and they thought it was a lovely name and instead of starting it with a C they started it with a K.

“I can’t wait to see the Highland cows and all the farms up there, and hopefully we’ll have some lovely weather, but I do hear that the weather is pretty bleak there and you’ve got to be hard as nails to face it…. Can’t wait!”

Cooper, who recently released a rap about his dislike of sheep to raise funds for a farming charity, shot to fame in the Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm.

The show saw him give no-nonsense advice to the former Top Gear presenter.

He became a fan favourite during his often-frustrating quest to teach Clarkson about farming, as well as his amusing comments on life, the universe and everything in between.

The World According To Kaleb tour continues with dates in cities including Manchester, Bath and Belfast.