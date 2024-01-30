Raye confirmed to perform during Brit Awards after history-making nominations

British singer-songwriter Raye is the second artist confirmed to perform at the Brit Awards.

The announcement comes after the 26-year-old made history as the most nominated artist in one year, earning seven nods including the coveted album of the year prize for her studio debut, My 21st Century Blues.

The London-born star will perform during the ceremony on March 2 at London’s O2 arena, alongside the first confirmed performer, pop star Dua Lipa.

The record of six Brit nominations in any single year was previously held by animated band Gorillaz, singer Craig David and Robbie Williams.

Raye knocked them off the top spot with two nods in the song of the year category for her viral hit, Escapism, featuring US rapper 070 Shake; and dance track, Prada, with Casso and D-Block Europe.

She was also nominated for artist of the year and best new artist, as well as best pop act and best R&B act.

The singer, real name Rachel Keen, delivered a show-stopping performance on the main stage at Glastonbury last summer and received a Mercury Prize nod for her album.

After last year’s award ceremony sparked criticism over a lack of female representation in the gender-neutral British artist category, the Brit Awards increased the number of nominees for the prize this year from five to 10.

Following the move, female artists tip the scale for 2024 with six being recognised including pop stars Dua Lipa and Jessie Ware; newcomer Olivia Dean; Mercury Prize winners Little Simz and Arlo Parks as well as Raye.