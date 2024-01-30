House Of The Dragon star Milly Alcock cast as big screen Supergirl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
House Of The Dragon star Milly Alcock cast as big screen Supergirl

By Press Association
Milly Alcock will star as Supergirl (Ian West/PA)
House Of The Dragon star Milly Alcock has been cast as Supergirl in the upcoming film about the superhero.

The Australian actress, 23, who first found fame as young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game Of Thrones prequel, will star as Superman’s cousin Kara Zor-El in Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow.

James Gunn, the co-CEO of DC Studios, shared the news on Instagram, writing: “This is accurate. Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I’m incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU.

“Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl.

“She embodies Kara as envisioned by @tomking_tk, @bilquis and Ana Nogueira.”

The film will be based on the comic book by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

King wrote on Instagram: “She’s Supergirl and she doesn’t give a #%*# about slings and arrows.

“Perfect casting. Couldn’t be more excited to see Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow, the world @bilquis built, brought to life by this incredible actor.

“Insanity. It started so small…”

It is rumoured the new Supergirl could appear in Gunn’s upcoming Superman Legacy film, which will star David Corenswet as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern.

Previous actresses to take on the role include Helen Slater, who played Kara in the 1984 Supergirl film.

Melissa Benoist played the character for six series from 2015 to 2021 in the TV series Supergirl and Sasha Calle played a version of Supergirl in 2023’s The Flash film.