Love Island: All Stars bombshell claims islander said she saw his dead grandad

Love Island: All Stars bombshell Casey O’Gorman has said he pushed back from a romantic connection with Georgia Harrison after she said she had seen his dead grandfather.

It was revealed during Wednesday’s episode that the pair had been romantically involved prior to the show when Casey entered the villa as a bombshell, alongside Joanna Chimonides.

Upon his arrival Georgia said she had met Casey, who appeared in series nine of Love Island, a couple of times before the show.

She later said: “Me and Casey, we had a really, really good connection outside the villa.

Nothing in the world could have prepared me for this reason 😱 #LoveIsland #AllStars pic.twitter.com/Hz2XN03Eak — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 1, 2024

“I feel that he mugged me off a little bit and I was quite frankly heartbroken about it. So I don’t know how to feel.”

During Thursday’s instalment of the dating programme, Georgia denied she told Casey she had seen his dead grandfather after he revealed this was the reason behind their failed romance outside the villa.

He said: “Do you really want to know what did push me back? And I should have probably told you this earlier.

“You know me, I’m not really that much of a spiritual person.”

He added: “You mentioned my granddad and stuff like that and it really threw me off.”

Georgia explained she was meditating and Casey cut her off and said: “No, I know, but you started to say that you saw my dead granddad.

“You were saying you saw my granddad and he wishes me well and I was like, this is just way too much for me.”

Georgia disagreed and said: “No, I was saying that when I was meditating I got an experience where I felt others sensing things from the other side and that people are still around.

“I was just feeling really connected.”

‘Fortune favours the brave, and in this situation, you’ve got to be the bravest’ 😱 #LoveIsland #AllStars pic.twitter.com/FsR02jXMSE — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 1, 2024

She went on: “I was just feeling so strongly that people are still around us and I was feeling really guided and I wanted to share that with you.

“Obviously maybe I shouldn’t have.”

The episode also contained a recoupling in which Toby Aromolaran decided to recouple with Georgia Steel, having previously been in a pairing with Arabella Chi.

Toby and Georgia S had found a connection in spin-off dating series Love Island Games but early in the All Stars series they decided to explore their other options after Toby expressed interest in Molly Smith.

During Thursday’s recoupling, the islander, who originally appeared in series seven, said he would like to couple up with Georgia S “because she’s beautiful, I love the way she carries herself and I feel I have her back as much as she has mine”.

“My head’s been back and forth constantly but I feel like there’s a real opportunity here to test a real connection that would work on the outside,” he added.

The first ever All Stars series has brought back previous islanders to the villa in the hope they find love again.

Love Island: All Stars continues on ITV2 and ITVX.