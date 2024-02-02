Sesame Street’s Elmo shares mindfulness moment for Children’s Mental Health Week

Sesame Street’s Elmo shares a “mindfulness moment” with British musician YolanDa Brown in a new video to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

In the two-minute video, Elmo and Brown reflect on the things that make them happy and celebrate their days. Elmo celebrates taking his puppy for a walk and enjoying the fresh air, while Brown celebrates playing her saxophone and sharing her love of music.

The video is a result of a collaboration between Sesame Workshop, the non-profit behind Sesame Street, and children and young people’s mental health charity Place2Be, to support children’s emotional literacy and help families have conversations about emotional wellbeing and mental health.

It will be part of a suite of resources available to families for Children’s Mental Health Week and will also be available on the Sesame Workshop’s YouTube channel.

Whit Higgins, executive vice president and head of global enterprises at Sesame Workshop, said: “Like anything in life, it’s important to build a strong foundation for emotional wellbeing at an early age.

“We know that children who are mentally healthy show greater motivation to learn, have a more positive attitude about themselves and the world, and demonstrate higher academic performance.

“If we can address this issue in a focused way, we know we can have a lifetime impact. That’s why we’re proud to partner with Place2Be to empower and give a voice to children across the UK.”

Catherine Roche, CEO of Place2Be added: “Listening, connecting with others and finding your voice are such important aspects of good mental health.

“This Children’s Mental Health Week we want to empower young people to find their voice and to know that is ok to talk about their emotions.

“So we’re delighted to have the support of Sesame Workshop and the brilliant Elmo – along with Place2Be Ambassador YolanDa Brown – to inspire more children and families to find their voice, open up about their thoughts and feelings and connect with those around them.”

Children’s Mental Health Week was launched in 2015 by the Princess of Wales, who is the royal patron of Place2Be.

This year it will take place from February 5 to 11.

Brown, who has been an ambassador for Place2Be since 2021, said: “It was an absolute joy to share a Mindfulness Moment with my friend Elmo from Sesame Street. It was not only fun but also incredibly meaningful.

“It’s vital for us to teach our children the power of mindfulness and the importance of mental wellbeing from a young age.

“Celebrating Children’s Mental Health Week with Place2Be and Sesame Street is a beautiful opportunity to connect with children, helping them to understand their feelings and find joy in every day.”