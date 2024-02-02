Sesame Street’s Elmo shares mindfulness moment for Children’s Mental Health Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sesame Street’s Elmo shares mindfulness moment for Children’s Mental Health Week

By Press Association
Elmo joined YolanDa Brown to inspire children to find their voice (Sesame Workshop)
Elmo joined YolanDa Brown to inspire children to find their voice (Sesame Workshop)

Sesame Street’s Elmo shares a “mindfulness moment” with British musician YolanDa Brown in a new video to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

In the two-minute video, Elmo and Brown reflect on the things that make them happy and celebrate their days. Elmo celebrates taking his puppy for a walk and enjoying the fresh air, while Brown celebrates playing her saxophone and sharing her love of music.

The video is a result of a collaboration between Sesame Workshop, the non-profit behind Sesame Street, and children and young people’s mental health charity Place2Be, to support children’s emotional literacy and help families have conversations about emotional wellbeing and mental health.

It will be part of a suite of resources available to families for Children’s Mental Health Week and will also be available on the Sesame Workshop’s YouTube channel.

Whit Higgins, executive vice president and head of global enterprises at Sesame Workshop, said: “Like anything in life, it’s important to build a strong foundation for emotional wellbeing at an early age.

“We know that children who are mentally healthy show greater motivation to learn, have a more positive attitude about themselves and the world, and demonstrate higher academic performance.

“If we can address this issue in a focused way, we know we can have a lifetime impact. That’s why we’re proud to partner with Place2Be to empower and give a voice to children across the UK.”

Catherine Roche, CEO of Place2Be added: “Listening, connecting with others and finding your voice are such important aspects of good mental health.

“This Children’s Mental Health Week we want to empower young people to find their voice and to know that is ok to talk about their emotions.

“So we’re delighted to have the support of Sesame Workshop and the brilliant Elmo – along with Place2Be Ambassador YolanDa Brown – to inspire more children and families to find their voice, open up about their thoughts and feelings and connect with those around them.”

Children’s Mental Health Week was launched in 2015 by the Princess of Wales, who is the royal patron of Place2Be.

This year it will take place from February 5 to 11.

Brown, who has been an ambassador for Place2Be since 2021, said: “It was an absolute joy to share a Mindfulness Moment with my friend Elmo from Sesame Street. It was not only fun but also incredibly meaningful.

“It’s vital for us to teach our children the power of mindfulness and the importance of mental wellbeing from a young age.

“Celebrating Children’s Mental Health Week with Place2Be and Sesame Street is a beautiful opportunity to connect with children, helping them to understand their feelings and find joy in every day.”