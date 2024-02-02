Paul McCartney discusses Buddy Holly’s influence in Radio 2 documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Paul McCartney discusses Buddy Holly’s influence in Radio 2 documentary

By Press Association
Sir Paul McCartney has paid tribute to Buddy Holly (Ian West/PA)
Sir Paul McCartney has hailed the late Buddy Holly as an “all-inclusive one-man band” as he spoke of the influence the singer had on The Beatles.

The US musician, who has been regarded as a pioneer for rock and roll, died aged 22 on February 3 1959 in a plane crash in Iowa along with fellow passengers and musicians Richie Valens and JP “The Big Bopper” Richardson and their pilot Roger Peterson.

To mark the 65th anniversary of Holly’s death, broadcaster Bob Harris has presented a new BBC Radio 2 documentary which pays tribute to the singer’s legacy through a series of archive clips and quotes from music stars including Sir Paul, Joe Brown and Hank Marvin.

Buddy Holly died aged 22 (Brunswick Records/Alamy/PA)

Reflecting on Holly in the show, Beatles star Sir Paul said: “Buddy Holly to us was amazing for a number of reasons.

“On a musical level he sang and played guitar, Elvis just sang and Scotty Moore played guitar.

“He not only played guitar, he played the solos. Normally if you played guitar there was another guy in the group who was the lead guitar who played the solos, but Buddy sang, played guitar and played the solos.

“He also wrote the stuff. So this was like all-inclusive one-man band and we really thought that was great. We thought this is what we have to do.”

Holly’s work had a strong influence on The Beatles, with their name intended to be a homage to Holly’s backing band The Crickets.

Sir Paul, whose music publishing company owns the rights to Holly’s work, previously organised an annual festival in the singer’s honour, dubbed Buddy Holly Week, which ran from 1976 to 1999.

The Beatle also recalled how fellow band member John Lennon stuck by his horn-rimmed glasses after Holly came out wearing a similar pair.

Music – Paul McCartney – London
Paul McCartney adopts a Buddy Holly-style look as he attends a rock’n’roll party at the Lyceum Ballroom in London (PA)

He said: “John had these horn-rimmed glasses at the time and if ever there would be a girl coming round John would whip his glasses off and put them in his pocket and squint as she went by.

“And I would say, you look pretty good, the glasses are good, no, but when Buddy came along the glasses stayed on…

“It was like Harry Potter with all the kids.”

The programme will also feature a specially remastered version of a Holly’s song It’s So Easy recorded by Denny Laine, which Sir Paul provided to the show.

In the programme Harris introduces the record, saying: “Paul has also reminded us about a special album from 1977 from his great friend and musical collaborator Denny Laine, who sadly passed away in December, Holly Days.

“He (Paul) has given us a special remastered version of It’s So Easy.

“Recorded in Rude Studios, Scotland, with Paul laying down the basic tracks, including some overdubs, on his four-track recorder.

“Denny and Linda McCartney added some instrumental parts and all three joined in on the vocals. Denny sang lead and the McCartneys harmonised.”

Wild Rose Premiere – 62nd BFI London Film Festival
Bob Harris presents the show (Ian West/PA)

The show also features quotes from lyricist Tim Rice and radio presenter Paul Gambaccini, alongside Buddy Holly covers from The Libertines and PP Arnold.

BBC Archive clips from Holly, the Crickets and Holly’s wife Maria Elena are also in the show, as well as quotes from The Who’s Roger Daltrey, Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood and The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards.

Harris said: “In Buddy Holly’s all too short time making unforgettable music, he left a lasting musical legacy that still stands the test of time.

“I’m so looking forward to delving into his life a bit deeper for this documentary and hearing from the many famous fans who loved and have been influenced by his music as it continues to inspire so many people to this day.”

The show, titled Listen To Me, presented by Bob Harris, is on BBC Radio 2 from 1am on Saturday February 3 and will be available on BBC Sounds.