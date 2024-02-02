Taylor Swift could make history at 2024 Grammy awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Taylor Swift could make history at 2024 Grammy awards

By Press Association
Taylor Swift could make history at 2024 Grammy awards (Natacha Pisarenko/AP/PA)
Taylor Swift could make history at 2024 Grammy awards (Natacha Pisarenko/AP/PA)

Taylor Swift could make history at the 2024 Grammy awards as the first person to win album of the year four times.

The pop megastar is the first and only female solo artist to win the award three times, tied with Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder, but could make history with album Midnights at the 66th annual ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

She previously won the award for Fearless in 2009, again six years later for 1989, and most recently for Folklore in 2020.

Chiefs Ravens Football
Taylor Swift could be the first person to win album of the year four times at the Grammy’s (Julio Cortez/AP)

The 34-year-old will also be looking to rid the record of most-nominated artist to never win the award for song of the year, having landed her seventh nomination in the category for track Anti-Hero this year.

In total, Swift landed six Grammy award nominations including nods for best pop solo performance and record of the year for Anti-Hero, and best pop vocal album for Midnights.

It comes after the US singer-songwriter embarked on the highest-grossing tour of all time, and released a film of that tour titled Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour which sparked a ticket-buying frenzy.

She was also named Time’s person of the year, re-released her blockbuster album 1989 (Taylor’s version) – which had the biggest opening week for any album released last year in the UK – and kept the gossip industry afloat with her new relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The star NFL player, 34, announced he would not be attending the Grammy’s to support Swift ahead of the Super Bowl, after the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.