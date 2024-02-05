Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice mistakenly named winners of best rap song at Grammys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice mistakenly named winners of best rap song at Grammys

By Press Association
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice were mistakenly announced on social media as the winners of best rap song at the 2024 Grammy Awards (Doug Peters/PA)
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice were mistakenly announced on social media as the winners of best rap song at the 2024 Grammy Awards (Doug Peters/PA)

Music fans voiced their bewilderment after Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice were mistakenly announced on X, formerly Twitter, as winners of best rap song at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

In a post from the Grammys official X account, The Recording Academy offered its congratulations to the Super Bass singer and Ice Spice for their track Barbie World, which also features Aqua.

During the live pre-show telecast, US rapper Killer Mike was announced as the recipient of the award for his track Scientists & Engineers, featuring Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane, leaving some social media users calling for an apology over the mistaken announcement.

The 48-year-old rapper, whose real name is Michael Render, was also arrested during the awards show for “misdemeanour battery” after an alleged physical altercation backstage.

66th Annual Grammy Awards – Press Room
Killer Mike won the Grammys for best rap performance and best rap song for Scientists & Engineers, and best rap album for Michael (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Anaconda singer Minaj received two nominations for Barbie World – best song written for visual media and best rap song – but lost in both categories, meaning she has never won a Grammy Award.

X users shared their confusion over the mistaken post, with one writing: “Currently waiting for you to explain what happened with the Best Rap Song situation”, while a second added: “What the hell is going on? Such a mess @RecordingAcad.”

Others called for an apology or a statement to be issued over the incident.

One X user wrote: “#Grammys still have time to apologise that the incorrect winner was announced for Best Rap Song. It’s the only thing you can do to save this situation.”

Another post from a Nicki Minaj fan account read: “I want to see the Best Rap Song card.”

Although the mistaken announcement on X was quickly rectified, several social media users took screenshots of the original post which read: “Congrats Best Rap Song winners – Barbie World (From Barbie The Album) @nickiminaj & @icespicee_ Featuring Aqua.”

The Grammys official account posted congratulations to Killer Mike, writing on X: “Congrats Best Rap Song winner – ‘SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS’ @killermike ft. Andre 3000, @1future and @ErynAllenKane.”

Render also took home Grammys for best rap album for his sixth studio album, Michael, while his award-winning track also earned him best rap performance.

Other artists nominated in the category for best rap song were Doja Cat for Attention, Lil Uzi Vert for Just Wanna Rock, and Drake and 21 Savage for their track titled Rich Flex.

Barbie World featured in the Barbie film soundtrack, including a sample from Aqua’s 1997 hit Barbie Girl.