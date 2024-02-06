Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman on her comeback after 2019 conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman on her comeback after 2019 conviction

By Press Association
Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman on her comeback after 2019 conviction (Yui Mok/PA)
Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman is set to make her UK stage debut following her conviction as part of a college admissions scandal.

The Oscar-nominated star said she is “still processing” after serving time in prison for fraud in 2019, but is preparing to star in a revival of the Taylor Mac comedy play titled Hir at London’s Park Theatre.

Huffman will play Paige, the radical and liberated mother of a transgender son, marking one of her first acting roles since the scandal.

“I did a pilot for ABC recently that didn’t get picked up. It’s been hard,” she told the Guardian.

“Sort of like your old life died and you died with it. I’m lucky enough to have a family and love and means, so I had a place to land.”

It comes five years after Huffman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud after paying 15,000 US dollars (£12,000) for an improved exam score to help her daughter secure a place at a US college.

“I did it. It’s black and white,” she said of the conviction.

“I’m grateful to be here…I guess I’m still processing.”

Over Her Dead Body premiere – Los Angeles
Felicity Huffman was convicted in 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Huffman said she is not “whitewashing” her conviction, but said some have been “kind and compassionate” towards her, while “others have not”.

The 61-year-old was nominated for an Academy Award in 2006 for playing a trans woman in the drama Transamerica, a role she said she “wouldn’t be able to do now” amid the debate around authentic casting.

“I think we should reflect the audience and that’s got to include everybody. There has been such inequity for so long and now the pendulum must swing the other way.

“But I hope it leads to a situation where anyone can play anything,” she said.

Hir will run at the Park Theatre from February 15 until March 16.